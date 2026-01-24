Mayor Wu Declares Snow Emergency, Parking Ban in Effect Sunday, January 25, at 8 a.m.

Mayor Michelle Wu today declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday ahead of the forecasted winter storm. The highest rate of snowfall will take place from 2 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. Residents are advised that a snow emergency/parking ban will take effect starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Once the snow emergency goes into effect, vehicles parked on major roads and main arteries will be towed. The City is urging residents to abide by snow regulations and encouraging all drivers to use caution if traveling. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications through AlertBoston and to call 311 for non-emergency related issues. For any emergency, residents should call 911.

Boston City Hall and other municipal buildings will be closed on Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26, 2026. Online services will remain available. All Boston Public Schools and central offices will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026, due to snow. All BPS extracurricular activities, sports, and programs on Sunday and Monday will also be canceled.

On Thursday, Mayor Wu declared a cold emergency from Friday, January 23, to Sunday, January 25. More information is available at boston.gov/cold.

“Boston is preparing for the snow, and we need everyone to help stay safe and check on your neighbors, family, and friends,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our city workers will be working around the clock throughout the storm, and we ask everyone to make plans to stay inside and stay off the roads wherever possible to give our crews the space to clear the roads and respond to emergencies.”

A snow emergency has been declared to start at 8 a.m. on Sunday. A parking ban will also take effect at that time and all vehicles parked on posted snow emergency arteries will be towed to allow for snow clearing operations. Boston residents with a resident sticker can find a list of free and discounted garages here. Parking at participating garages will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Discounted parking starts two hours before a declared snow emergency and ends two hours after lifting the emergency.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will operate on a Monday holiday collection schedule. As a result, all Downtown Districts, Charlestown, Roxbury, and South Boston will remain on their regular trash and recycling schedule without delays. All other neighborhoods will experience a one-day delay in trash and recycling service.

Please note that special item collections will be cancelled or delayed this week, including food waste, mattresses, bulky/special items and textiles. Residents should visit boston.gov/trash-day to look up their address and find the most up-to-date information specific to their neighborhood and collection type.

Nighttime street sweeping on main roads, arteries, and commercial roads is canceled until further notice. Updates will be provided on boston.gov when nighttime street sweeping is scheduled to resume.

As indicated in signage posted in BPS school parking lots, parking is not allowed in these lots during snowstorms. Vehicles may be towed if they are parked in BPS parking lots during the snow emergency.

Individuals have 48 hours to use a space saver after the end of an emergency. After that, residents must remove it from the street. Please note that space savers are banned in the South End and Bay Village.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will have equipment on to treat Boston's roads prior to the snowfall starting and will have over 850 pieces of equipment on City streets at the height of the storm. The PWD will have over 40,000 tons of salt on hand.

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is in constant contact with the National Weather Service to receive detailed forecast updates for the City of Boston and to ensure City departments have plans in place to handle the weather. Residents can sign up to receive AlertBoston notifications by phone, text, or email. Residents can call 311 for non-emergency issues.

Rules on clearing snow:

Property owners must fully clear snow, sleet and ice from sidewalks and curb ramps abutting the property within three hours after the snowfall ends, or three hours after sunrise if the snow ends overnight. Curb and pedestrian ramps to the street should be cleared fully and continually over the duration of the storm to ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities. If the storm lasts for an extended period of time, property owners are asked to continually check and clear ramps abutting their property.

Removal of snow and ice from a private property to the street or sidewalk is prohibited.

Failure to comply with these rules can result in fines issued by PWD's Code Enforcement Division. Fines associated with improper removal of snow can be found here.

Snow safety tips:

Keep catch basins and fire hydrants clear. For a map of catch basins and fire hydrants, visit here. You can assist in keeping hydrants clear of snow so the Boston Fire Department can access them quickly in case of emergency.

Shoveling snow requires significant exertion; please be cautious and pay attention to signs of overexertion. Stop if you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, nausea, or vomiting. Call 911 if those symptoms do not resolve quickly.

Snow piles can make navigating intersections dangerous for pedestrians and drivers. Please take extra care when turning corners with snow piles that might limit visibility.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a concern during winter weather, especially with the use of generators. Residents should use their home heating systems wisely and safely, and have a working carbon monoxide detector on each floor of the home. Call 911 immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sitting in a car while idling can be deadly if the tailpipe is blocked. Do not let children sit in an idling car while shoveling. Clear any household exhaust pipes (e.g. gas exhaust for heating systems or dryers) and vehicle exhaust pipes of snow.

Have a contractor check the roof to see if snow needs to be removed. If roof snow can be removed from the ground with the use of a snow-rake, do so with caution. Avoid working from ladders, and be mindful of slippery surfaces.

Information and resources to support individuals experiencing homelessness:

If you see a person experiencing homelessness or individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented, or underdressed for the cold, please call 911.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) utilizes a city-wide network of emergency shelters, outreach providers, city agencies, and first responders to assist those in need of shelter.

Boston Public Health Commission's emergency shelters are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees), amnesty is in place for those with nonviolent restrictions. Men can access shelter at the 112 Southampton Street Shelter, and women should go to the Woods Mullen Shelter at 794 Massachusetts Ave. BPHC and the City also work closely with other shelter providers to ensure that no client is without shelter, food, resources, and a warm respite from the cold.

Shelters are available any time of day or night for those in need.

During extreme cold weather, street outreach teams operate with extended hours and provide mobile outreach vans on the streets in the evening and throughout the day.

Dress for the weather:

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.

Outer garments should be tightly woven and water-repellent.

Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well.

Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Dress children warmly and set reasonable time limits on outdoor play.

Restrict infants' outdoor exposure when it is colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia:

These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms. If symptoms are severe, call 911.

Heating guidelines for property owners and tenants:

Following the Massachusetts State Sanitary Code, the heating season officially begins on September 15 and runs through June 15. Property owners must heat habitable spaces at a minimum temperature of 68 degrees between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 64 degrees between 11:01 p.m. and 6:59 a.m.

In case of emergency, property owners are encouraged to keep a list of licensed contractors (electrician, plumber, and general contractor) on file. Tenants experiencing problems with their heating system should check the thermostat, ensure the dial is turned on, and report insufficient or no heat problems to the property owner or manager immediately.

If your landlord or property manager is unresponsive, call 311 to file a complaint.

Heating safety:

Never try to heat your home using a charcoal or gas grill, a kitchen stove, or any other product not specifically designed as a heater. These can quickly cause a fire or produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Have your heating system cleaned and checked annually.

Install and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is an invisible gas produced whenever any fuel is burned. Common sources include oil or gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and some space heaters. It has no smell, taste, or color, but it is poisonous and can be deadly.

Keep space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn, including people.

Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room, or go to bed.

To keep water flowing and pipes unfrozen during extreme cold:

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission recommends homeowners locate their home's main water shut-off valve and learn how to use it. Should a frozen pipe burst, shutting the main valve quickly will minimize flooding and property damage.

Homeowners should insulate pipes in unheated areas like basements, garages, and crawl spaces. Use inexpensive hardware store materials to prevent pipes from freezing and to keep warm water flowing.

Keep cabinet doors open to circulate warm air around pipes. A trickle of tap water through pipes during extreme cold can also help prevent them from freezing up.

Locate your water meter, protect it from drafts, and make sure basement doors and windows are shut tight.

If pipes freeze, thaw them slowly with a hair dryer, if possible. Never use an open flame to thaw pipes. If water is lost in all taps, call the BWSC 24-hour Emergency Assistance Line at 617-989-7000.

Emergency home repair resources:

Income-eligible homeowners and Boston residents over age 60 can receive assistance with winter emergencies and repairs, such as fixing storm damage, leaking roofs, furnaces, and leaking/frozen pipes. For assistance, residents should call 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663).

In addition, the Mayor's Seniors Save program helps income-eligible Bostonians over the age of 60 replace old, inefficient heating systems with a brand-new heating system, even before a failure occurs during the cold winter months. Older adults can also call 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663) to be connected with a City staffer to provide additional details.

The Inspectional Services Department (ISD) will have additional staff available to support residents throughout the extreme weather.

For alerts, including cold-weather alerts, residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Boston. More information can be found on boston.gov/winter