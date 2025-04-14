EV Charging Stations Gain Momentum and Expansion

John Biagas CEO of 4EverCharge company logo

4EverCharge Awarded 10 New Locations in One Week Amid Surging EV Charging Demand

The public-private partnership that is happening in the EV charging space is groundbreaking” — CEO John Biagas

NEWPORT NEWS VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the fastest-growing industries in the country now is the charging station needed for electric and hybrid vehicles. 4EverCharge , the nation's premier EV charging franchise, just awarded 10 new franchise locations in the past week alone—proof that demand is accelerating. Entrepreneurs are recognizing the opportunity and joining a movement that’s reshaping transportation infrastructure across the U.S.As the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure ( NEVI ) program has paused federal grants, one might think funding is drying up—but the opposite is true. Substantial support remains through state and local programs, private investments, and public-private partnerships. At the same time, EV sales continue to climb, and with them, the demand for reliable charging solutions that can be provided.4EverCharge is led by CEO John Biagas—a highly respected electrical contractor and owner of Bay Electric, a company that has done millions of dollars in electrical work including the Newport News Shipyards. Biagas is also past President of the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) with over 4,000 members nationwide—4EverCharge offers a trusted solution to a growing demand. Biagas explains the unique opportunity a potential franchisee can tap into: “The public-private partnership that is happening in the EV charging space is groundbreaking. With public companies being stretched and several exiting the market, having local entrepreneurs install and manage charging stations as a service makes sense for municipalities, civil projects, and private enterprises like multi-family real estate. Our solution is unique in that we offer the full line of high-quality products from 4EverCharge and back them with best-in-class installation services, drawing upon nearly five decades of electrical expertise. The market will expand significantly over the next five years, and you can join this growth through 4EverCharge.”4EverCharge franchisees receive comprehensive support—from training, site selection and charger installation to regulatory compliance and ongoing operations. With strong industry backing, a proven business model, and scalable systems, franchisees are positioned to lead in their respective local markets and benefit from long-term growth.To learn more about owning an 4EverCharge franchise, visit www.4EverCharge.com #####About 4EverCharge4EverCharge is the leading EV charging franchise helping expand the nation’s charging network through a turnkey business model. With powerful partnerships, cutting-edge charging technology, and 50 years of industry experience, 4EverCharge provides the tools to succeed in the EV revolution—whether supporting communities, businesses, or municipalities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.