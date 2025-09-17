Paul Davis Restoration of Southeast Wisconsin Tackles Major Milwaukee Flood

A Prepared Warehouse at Paul Davis Restoration of Southeast Wisconsin Paul Davis Restoration Co-Owner and COO Tim Guilette of Paul Davis of Southeast Wisconsin

Paul Davis Restoration Offices and Employees from all Over Wisconsin Aid in Major Disaster

When devastating floods swept through the state of Wisconsin, our teams sprang into action. From 12 different offices, more than 600 employees were mobilized to assist affected communities” — Mike Hopkins COO Paul Davis Restoration, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "In the wake of the devastating Milwaukee flood on August 9, 2025, I reflected on the extraordinary demands placed on us during this challenging time. “The Polar Vortex, which took place in February of 2021, was the last time we have experienced this high volume of damaged properties,” Guilette stated, highlighting the scale of the response needed following this recent natural disaster.Describing the event as a ‘train-storm’, Guilette explained, “as this storm just kept producing weather in a single path, popping up one behind each other like a train.”The flood struck while many residents were enjoying the last hurrah of summer, coinciding with the widely anticipated State Fair. “I was there with my family when it began to rain around 6:00 PM. People slowly made their way to cover; most having just enjoyed the day. Quickly the light rain turned into a heavy downpour," Guilette recounted. “By the time we got out of the fair, we were knee-deep in water!”Founded in 1990 on Milwaukee’s North Side, Paul Davis Restoration established its original headquarters at a converted lumber yard and foundry on the city’s South Side, where it operated for over 35 years. With significant growth, ownership transitioned in 2014 to long-time employees, including Brady Chuckel (CEO & President), Jeff Hertel (CFO), and Tim Guilette (COO). The company continued to expand its reach into Green Bay, Brown, and Door counties and relocated its Fox Valley office to a larger facility in Appleton, WI, in August 2019.The aftermath of the August flood was overwhelming. “In the next hour, my phone went off with numerous notifications from members of the community who needed help from major flood damage,” Guilette shared. “The rain continued heavily until the following morning. Over that weekend, we received more than 6,000 calls from homeowners, insurance companies, and commercial clients, including hospitals and schools.”Guilette emphasized the importance of remaining calm amidst the chaos, commending his team’s quick response and dedication to servicing the community. “This is when I am most proud of our operation. Everyone on our team steps up to help. It’s part of the Paul Davis Restoration culture and is why we have such great name recognition in southeastern Wisconsin.”The Great Flood of 2010 marked a significant disaster in the region, especially in Dane, Madison, and Milwaukee Counties, leading to losses estimated at $80-100 million in public and private property, as noted by the National Weather Service. In response to this flood, top catastrophe Paul Davis Restoration teams in the country were mobilized. Fast forward to 2025; with more coverage and a refined response protocol in place, the company again activated a comprehensive emergency response.Reflecting on the lessons learned from past events, Guilette noted, “We oversaw the Polar Vortex of 2021 and the Great Flood of 2010; both events were hectic but manageable. This time, however, the sheer volume of rain in such a short period of time led to extreme flooding. Existing drainage systems could not keep up.”In response to the crisis, SEWI quickly mobilized, with teams already addressing damage across Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha, and Ozaukee Counties within a mere 30–45 minutes. “We sorted losses by city and assigned labor to our teams closest to each affected area, managing the response effectively with support from neighboring Paul Davis offices. Each major disaster teaches us something new, and we continuously incorporate efficient methods into our protocol, always practicing and continually implementing improvements. We received immense praise and gratitude from those we serviced, especially schools that needed to be dried out ahead of the upcoming school year."Mike Hopkins Sr., COO of Paul Davis Restoration, Inc. nationwide, also emphasized the collaborative effort across Wisconsin. “When devastating floods swept through the state of Wisconsin, our teams sprang into action. From 12 different offices, more than 600 employees were mobilized to assist affected communities, responding to 2,170 losses and deploying over 5,500 pieces of equipment to ensure swift recovery. Tim and his team are skilled, inspirational leaders and simply good people we are so proud to have in the Paul Davis Restoration family.”Tim Guilette's Pre-Flood Preparedness Tips: - Check sump pumps and ensure they are functioning properly. - Clear downspouts to facilitate better drainage. - Consider obtaining a home generator to manage power outages. - Regularly update and review insurance coverage.#####About Paul Davis Restoration of SE WisconsinIn 2020 celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary, Paul Davis completed construction on a brand new, state of the art, Southeast WI headquarters. This new 100,000SF, two-story building set on 10 acres houses over 110 employees, 80 vehicles, and sees all operations in one centralized location. Paul Davis looks to the future, writing its next chapter in its storied history.About Paul Davis Restoration, Inc.Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters for over five decades. PDR, Inc. is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration with hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada. Their professionals are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com For further info on available franchise territories go to www.pauldavisbusiness.com

