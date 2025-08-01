Playboy’s Candace Collins Jordan Makes History with Inclusion of Memorabilia at Chicago History Museum

Candace Collins Jordan Today At the St. Louis Playboy Club Magazine Cover of the Year-1980

Historical Acquisition of an Iconic Playmate's Collection

This collection represents not just a personal journey, but a vibrant chapter in Chicago’s social and cultural history” — Candace Collins Jordan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking first, the Chicago History Museum has acquired an exclusive collection of memorabilia from Candace Collins Jordan , Playboy’s Ms. December 1979, marking the first time a Playboy Bunny and Centerfold has been honored by a major museum. This historic acquisition celebrates Jordan’s influential role within the Playboy empire and her lasting connection to Chicago’s cultural history.Candace Collins Jordan’s journey with Playboy began in 1974 as a Bunny at the St. Louis Playboy Club. Her vibrant career quickly progressed after her feature in the “Best Bunnies” pictorial, leading to her transfer to the flagship Chicago Playboy Club and residence at the Playboy Mansion. It was here that she forged a close friendship with Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy. “Chicago was the birthplace of Playboy Magazine and the iconic Playboy Clubs,” Jordan reflected, emphasizing the city’s central role in the brand’s legacy.Interest in Jordan’s extensive collection of rare Playboy artifacts grew following her appearance on the popular television program PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, where select pieces were appraised by experts. The Chicago History Museum recognized the significance of this memorabilia, which not only captures a unique era of American pop culture but also highlights Chicago’s integral place in Playboy’s history. The museum, established in 1856, is dedicated to preserving and sharing Chicago’s rich and diverse stories through its vast collection of artifacts and engaging exhibitions.Candace Collins Jordan is more than a Playboy icon; she is an award-winning media personality, columnist, and cultural commentator. As founder of CandidCandace.com, Chicago’s first lifestyle blog, and a contributor to major publications including the Chicago Tribune, Crain’s Chicago Business and Huffington Post, Jordan has been an influential voice in media for decades. Her career spans modeling, acting, and hosting popular shows such as “Candid Candace TV” and the acclaimed “Candid Candace – The Podcast!”“This collection represents not just a personal journey, but a vibrant chapter in Chicago’s social and cultural history,” said Jordan. “It is an honor to have these pieces preserved and shared by the Chicago History Museum, ensuring that future generations understand the impact and legacy of this unique era and of the man himself, Hugh M. Hefner.”For more information on Candace Collins Jordan, visit: https://www.candidcandace.com/my_weblog/about-candace.html ; To learn more about the exhibit and the Chicago History Museum, please visit https://www.chicagohistory.org or Email: media@chicagohistory.org####About Chicago History MuseumFounded in 1856, the Chicago History Museum is dedicated to connecting people to Chicago’s history through dynamic exhibitions, tours, publications, and special events. It collects and preserves millions of artifacts, documents, and images that tell the story of Chicago and the United States

