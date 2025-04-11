Ryan Foncannon selected as Top Tax &Wealth Strategist of the Decade by IAOTP

Ryan Foncannon honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan Foncannon, award-winning global Financial Advisor, was recently selected as Top Tax & Wealth Strategist of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. This prestigious honor recognizes his extraordinary leadership, business innovation, and significant impact on the retail and technology sectors.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than 18 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Foncannon has firmly established himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he currently serves as Managing Partner at S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office (VFO), a multi-disciplinary firm that offers a family office experience tailored to affluent clients and business owners. Mr. Foncannon holds the Series 65 license, National Social Security Advisor credentials, and the Certified Long-Term Care designation. Additionally, he is a Certified Wealth Planning Advisor (CWPA) with the Southern California Institute, where he helps implement advanced tax reduction strategies for taxable estates, and significant capital gains events.Ryan's mission is to help business owners and high-income earners build wealth by strategically repositioning what they pay to the IRS into income-producing assets, offering significant upfront tax benefits. He also focuses on reducing non-labor, insurance, and labor costs while leveraging little known tax credits for new hires. Renowned for his ability to analyze business operations and 1040 tax returns, Ryan is unmatched in identifying high-impact tax reduction strategies that maximize savings and efficiency. His expertise enables him to help high-wage W-2 earners and business owners save anywhere from $100,000 to over a million dollars+ in taxes. With proper planning, he can also help taxable estates become non-taxable and ensure heirs avoid inheritance taxes. Passionate about providing cutting-edge expertise, Ryan structures cohesive teams of specialists for each client, driving down costs for himself and his clients.Mr. Foncannon's areas of expertise include but are not limited to what he calls the 6 Pillars of Advanced Planning: Advanced Tax Planning, Banking & Financing, Business & Personal Advisory, Insurance, Legal, & Private Wealth Management.Before embarking on his career path, Mr. Foncannon graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor's in Marketing and a Master's in Business Administration.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Foncannon has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year, he was named IAOTP's Top Tax and Wealth Strategist of the Year. This year, Ryan will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December in recognition of his selection for IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless LeadersPublication and his most recent accolade as Top Tax Strategist of the Decade.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Foncannon is a strong advocate for networking and community engagement. He is deeply passionate about supporting causes in a wide range of areas, including animal welfare, arts and culture, children's issues, civil rights and social action, disaster and humanitarian relief, economic empowerment, education, environmental conservation, health, human rights, politics, poverty alleviation, science and technology, and social services. His commitment to these causes reflects his dedication to making a positive impact on both a local and global scale.Looking back, Ryan attributes his success to his perseverance, passion, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://swanvfo.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 