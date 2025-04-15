Armen Living is doubling the size of its High Point Market showroom

Armen Living is excited to share that we are doubling the size of our High Point showroom for Spring Market. Doubling the Fun, for Armen Living’s spring market, their team is hosting a “Coffee, Tea & Treats Event” from 9 am to 11 am on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27th in their new D740 showroom. Armen Living’s award-winning Outdoor Collection offers trend-forward furniture styles, with the an assortment of deep seating, swivel recliners, lounge, barstools and dining collections, in high performance fabrics. Notable new collections premiering this spring is Armen Living’s for Luxury Dining in round and rectangular shapes and mixed media. As one of the leading resources for contemporary barstools and counter stools, Armen Living offers more than 500 destgns in every size, shape and finish.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is excited to share details that will “Double your pleasure and Double your Fun” as they head into one their biggest shows of their year.“We are extremely excited to share that we are doubling the size of our High Point showroom for Spring Market.” Kevin Kevonian, President & CEO of Armen Living shared, “Adding our gratitude to the team at ANDMORE for working with us to find an additional space to showcase our 2025 Collections.” Kevin added their Spring launch will “Premier more than 100 new barstool, dining and outdoor furniture for buyers looking for stylish ways to save.”Armen Living’s new High Point Market. Showroom is located down the call from their existing space H721 in IHFC D740. New space doubles their market footprint, and is just across from ANDMORE’s new IHFC Designer Lounge. The new spacious showroom will allow gallery style shopping and enhances their ability to showcase even more inspired indoor / outdoor collections than ever before. Which helps Armen Living’s showroom team who had the difficult decision of weighing which of their newest collections to debut at each biannual market.“I can’t wait for HPMKT attendees to experience our newest collections, and to see both of our showrooms come to life.” Holly Lightfoot, Armen Living’s Director of Product Development commented, “Working with our designer Katarina Williams and our development team, Armen Living will bring new and exciting furniture to the market. With a huge collection of affordable, stylish and contemporary barstools, alongside innovative dining and outdoor designs –we feel that our buyers will be inspired by our contemporary collections, that you simply won’t find anywhere else.”Doubling the Fun, for Armen Living’s spring market, their team is hosting a “Coffee, Tea & Treats Event” from 9 am to 11 am on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27th in their new D740 showroom. The event will offer a variety of custom coffees and teas, delicious pastries and treats, alongside National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson’s famous chocolate chip cookies.​Armen Living's new space will premier 100 + new introductions ​,​ with new exciting new ​bar, dining and outdoor collections, ​alongside several of the best selling and customer favorites which premiered at Winter Las Vegas and Atlanta Markets. National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson commented. “Our sales team will be on hand at High Point Markets starting on Monday April 21st through Wednesday April 30th to book showroom appointments to walk buyers through both our showrooms in IHFC H721, and D740 and to help buyers to explore our newest arrivals.” Reb added In Person Tours and Virtual Showroom Tours are available to individuals and groups of retail buyers, ecommerce brands and designers who Request a Market Appointment.Armen Living’s East Coast premier will feature new bar, dining and outdoor collections with innovative designs that pair a variety of unique materials and finishes with high performance fabrics. Notable collection for Luxury Dining is Armen Living’s new Leathered Glass Dining Collection featuring exquisite textured Glass Table Tops, on dining and occasional tables with beautiful metal table bases in round and rectangular shapes. Part of their 2025 Modern Dining Collection , which includes new sophisticated upholstered dining chairs in a range of materials / textures and that are available in a wide range of fabrics colors, including mauve, grey, tan and taupe.National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson added, “For more than 40 years Armen Living has been proud to be known as a modern-day furniture designer, whose original designs provide inspiration for the wholesale market. Each year, we design and manufacture 100’s of designs in a full range of lifestyle collections for bar, dining, living, office, bedroom and outdoor furniture, that offer fashion-forward curated global trends —that embody the highest quality and value for today’s discerning furniture buyer.”Armen Living’s design team emphasised their award-winning Outdoor Collection appeals to buyers with distinctive seating collections and trend-forward indoor-outdoor furniture styles, with the largest assortment of deep seating, swivel recliner, and lounge seating, with outdoor barstools and dining collections, in high performance fabrics and in innovative weave materials. “Our 2025 Outdoor Collection serves as the inspiration behind outdoor luxury living and is the ultimate resource for retailers, designers, and hospitality purveyors around the globe. With lead times and stock arriving in late May, now is the ideal time to place your orders for the outdoor season ahead.” Armen Living’s design team added that one of their clients’ favorites deals that debuted at winter market’s is their newest collection of indoor / outdoor barstools that start at only $200 msrp and offer a huge range of sizes, design styles and finishes to personalize and elevate your bar / kitchen space.Preview their newest arrivals ahead of the market and explore Armen Living’s award-winning outdoor collections at AmericasMart Atlanta during Summer Casual Market on July 14-17, 2025 as well as during the Causal Market on September 16-19, 2025 in Showroom B1 6-A2 (240 Peachtree Street NW, Bldg 1, Showroom B1 6-A2, Atlanta, GA 30303).Discover Armen Living’s indoor and outdoor arrivals including dining, barstools, occasional, seating, leather upholstery, bedroom and office furniture at during Summer Las Vegas Market on July 27-31, 2025 (World Market Center, 475 Grand Central Pkwy, Showroom B762, Las Vegas, NV 89106) and during Fall High Point Market Oct 26-30, 2025 (IHFC, 201 E. Commerce Ave, Hamilton Wing, Showroom H721, High Point, NC, 27260).AboutStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.com###

