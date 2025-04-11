Governor Hochul Announces Major Milestone for New York’s ‘Safe Op... Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Safe Options Support (SOS) program has connected more than 1,000 New Yorkers experiencing chronic homelessness with permanent housing...…

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Safe Options Support (SOS) program has connected more than 1,000 New Yorkers experiencing chronic homelessness with permanent housing and stability. In total, the program has found permanent housing for 723 individuals in New York City and 285 individuals in areas of the state outside of the five boroughs, including Long Island and upstate.

“The Safe Options Support program has brought new hope and lasting stability to unsheltered New Yorkers, including many who have spent months and even years living on the streets,” Governor Hochul said. “Through trust and support, these teams are helping vulnerable individuals — including many living with mental illness — attain permanent housing and start on the path to sustainable recovery.”

Administered by the State Office of Mental Health, the SOS program has now helped permanently house 1,008 individuals, including 147 in OMH-licensed housing. With the first teams launched in Spring 2022, the SOS program now has teams canvassing all five boroughs of New York City, both counties on Long Island, and 19 additional counties across the state.

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “From the initial contact on the street through when that individual is permanently housed, the SOS teams offer compassionate, holistic care that is designed to build trust and provide critical support. These teams are building trust among New Yorkers with complex issues and helping them to thrive in their communities. Governor Hochul’s steadfast support for this program is providing very tangible results across the state.”

In addition to marking this latest achievement, Governor Hochul also announced the establishment of a new SOS team to assist older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens or the Bronx. Launched last month by the Bridge, this new team provides specialized support to individuals aged 51 and older and those with existing chronic medical conditions who are already enrolled in the SOS program.

The new team was established in response to the rapid increase to the number of older adults experiencing homelessness in recent years –a trend projected to continue and further accelerate. About 42 percent of individuals enrolled in SOS are 51 or older — including many living with unmanaged chronic disease but limited access to healthcare.

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, "Supportive service models, like Safe Options Support, play a critical role in helping vulnerable individuals obtain and remain in stable, safe and suitable housing environments. Older adults have unique housing needs, including accessible health and community-based services, age-friendly community or building design features, and more. By addressing these needs holistically, the Safe Options Support approach builds on Governor Hochul's commitment to innovative programs that help New Yorkers of all ages."

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Housing stability has a profound impact on the mental health of New Yorkers. As the rates of individuals experiencing homelessness increase, we need to invest in proposals like Housing First and the Safe Options Support program that secure permanent housing and can radically improve outcomes for those who are experiencing chronic homelessness. We must continue to invest in our communities in crisis, especially our older adults who face multiple barriers to stability and safety.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, "With hundreds of thousands of people battling homelessness and many more on the verge of eviction, now is the time for New York State to make strong investments in programs that help people access safe and stable housing. The Safe Options Support program has connected hundreds of people, including older adults and those with chronic medical conditions, with permanent housing statewide, enabling them to focus on their health and begin rebuilding their lives. As this program demonstrates, providing people with the support they need to access stable housing is the humane approach and pays off in dividends. We must continue our work of putting affordable housing within reach for all New Yorkers."

The SOS program now supports 28 teams statewide, including 17 based in New York City, 10 located in areas upstate and one on Long Island. In addition to providing coverage in all five boroughs, the program also supports a targeted response team dedicated to providing outreach in the Times Square area of Manhattan.

Later this month, OMH is also expected to launch two new teams focused on young adults in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Operated by ACMH, these new teams will focus on individuals between the ages of 18 and 25, providing them with developmentally appropriate support and skill building that will help them thrive in the community.

The SOS program uses Critical Time Intervention, an evidence-based practice that helps connect vulnerable individuals in crisis to housing and supports, including critical mental health services. Teams work with individuals experiencing homelessness to strengthen their skills and support network so that they can be successfully housed, and their care can be transferred to community-based providers.

Services are provided for up to 12 months, pre- and post-housing placement, with an intensive initial outreach and engagement period that includes multiple visits per week. OMH coordinates with local mental health and social services departments, mass transit, and other organizations to identify priority areas based upon reported density and level of need.

The SOS program was initially provided $21.5 million in the FY 2023 State Budget. Governor Hochul then expanded funding for the SOS teams to nearly $30.1 million in the FY 2024 budget, $35.2 million last year and $32.9 in FY 2026.

In addition to this funding, the FY 2026 Executive Budget includes $2.8 million to add street medicine and street psychiatry to SOS teams statewide. This funding will allow teams to provide immediate medical and psychiatric care to unsheltered individuals, improving the effectiveness and timeliness of outreach services.