Incarcerated Person Walks Away from Ishi Conservation Camp

(TEHAMA COUNTY) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked awa from Ishi Conservation Camp in Payne’s Creek on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., staff discovered camp participant Antonio Munoz was missing from the camp during a head count. Staff immediately initiated an emergency count, confirming Munoz was not at the camp. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Munoz and notification was made to local law enforcement.

Munoz, 36, was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, white and black tennis shoes and a white thermal long sleeve shirt. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Munoz was received from El Dorado County on Dec. 28, 2022, to serve 15 years for first-degree robbery in concert/inhabited dwelling.

Anyone who sees Munoz or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, or 911, or contact Special Agent Tim Keeney at 916-210-9159.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

