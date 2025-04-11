Your IEP Playbook Now Available for Pre-Order: A Must-Have for Special Education Parents
Parents of children with disabilities now have a powerful new tool in their corner. Your IEP Playbook: A Parent’s Guide to Confident Advocacy, written by seasoned special education advocate Lisa Lightner, is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and Books-A-Million.
This accessible, no-fluff guide helps parents understand their rights, prepare for meetings, and navigate the often overwhelming world of IEPs (Individualized Education Programs) with clarity and confidence. Drawing on over a decade of real-world advocacy experience, Lightner delivers practical strategies, scripts, checklists, and encouragement to help families secure the supports their children need and deserve.
Pre-order options:
📚 Bookshop.org – on sale now for $23.25
📚 Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million – $25.00
“I wrote Your IEP Playbook because I’ve been in the trenches with families for over a decade, and I know how confusing and emotional this process can be,” said Lightner. “This book is about giving parents not just information—but the confidence to use it.”
Your IEP Playbook breaks down each section of the IEP document—Present Levels, Goals, Accommodations, SDIs, and more—so parents understand not just what they’re reading, but how each part connects to their child’s needs and rights. The book also includes an extensive appendix section with real-world examples and guidance on common challenges, including how to write effective social skills goals, address behavior concerns with behavior and self-advocacy goals, and ensure meaningful progress. Whether you’re facing vague language or unclear supports, these tools will help you ask the right questions and advocate with clarity.
Whether you’re walking into your first IEP meeting or your fifteenth, this book is the playbook every parent needs in their advocacy toolkit.
For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:
Lisa Lightner
Email: IEP@adayinourshoes.com
Website: https://adayinourshoes.com
