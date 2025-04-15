Logistics Plus Once Again Ranks Among Transport Topics 2025 Top 100 North American Logistics Companies
Logistics Plus was also named a Top Dry Storage Warehousing Firm and a Top Freight Brokerage Firm again.
We say yes to any supply chain challenge, opening up new opportunities for our people and customers.”ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named to the annual Transport Topics Top 100 list of North America's largest logistics companies based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period. Logistics Plus moved up two positions in the rankings to the 80th spot. It's the third straight year that Logistics Plus has been named to the list. Logistics Plus also ranked as the 32nd largest dry storage warehousing firm (up from 38th last year) and the 66th largest freight brokerage firm (same as last year).
— Jim Berlin
"In addition to enduring a stubbornly slow freight market recovery, the largest third-party logistics providers in North America are now navigating supply chain uncertainty stemming from tariffs and rapidly shifting trade policies," said Seth Clevenger, managing editor of features and multimedia at Transport Topics. "Despite these challenges, the industry's top 3PLs have been boosting freight efficiency and building more resilient supply chains in a changing world."
"Our DNA is logistics," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "As we have grown, today we have ten million feet of warehousing in North America and more globally, we do software development, we transport everything from pallets to rockets around the world. We say yes to any supply chain challenge, opening up new opportunities for our people and customers."
To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2025.
Also, earlier this year, Logistics Plus was named to Newsweek's Excellence 1000 Index, was certified as a Great Place to Work for an eighth year, and was recognized as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine for a fourth year.
About Transport Topics
Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. Explore the latest at https://www.ttnews.com.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
email us here
