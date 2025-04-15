The Timberley: Inspired Senior Living – Celebrating Grand Opening in May 2025

Grand opening May 2025: The Timberley brings innovative assisted living and memory care to Acworth, GA with upscale amenities and personalized support.

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Timberley, a premier senior living community, is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility located at 330 Tranquil Gardens Drive, Acworth, GA. Opening its doors in May 2025, The Timberley will offer an innovative approach to senior living, combining modern design with a compassionate, service-driven atmosphere to enhance the quality of life for its residents.

Phase I of The Timberley comprises 41 assisted living units and 20 memory care units, with 12 rooms featuring high-end fixtures and an elevated aesthetic. The community's thoughtfully curated design promotes comfort, safety, and security while creating a sense of belonging through cozy lounges, spacious activity rooms, and specialized care areas. Thoughtfully crafted spaces include motion sensor lighting, Livewell 'Grabcessories,' UV sanitary lighting in wet areas, and Delos Advanced Air Purification systems to ensure the health and safety of its residents.

Among the amenities available to residents are outdoor patios and courtyards, a salon, sensory spa, fitness/vitality center, theater, worship center, craft room, and a library. The Timberley also features a memory care household with a 'country kitchen' and personalized care plans tailored to each resident's unique needs.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and offer a vibrant, engaging environment for seniors to live with dignity, independence, and access to the care they need," said Fred Sterhan, Vice President of Operations of Paradigm Atlantic Management Group, who will oversee the operations of The Timberley. "Our dedicated team is committed to providing personalized care and fostering a warm, welcoming atmosphere that feels like home."

The Timberley is just minutes from the vibrant Downtown Woodstock area, offering residents easy access to a diverse range of restaurants, shops, live music venues, and entertainment options. Additionally, the facility is surrounded by churches, hospitals, parks, and other local amenities, enhancing the living experience for residents.

"We are honored to introduce The Timberley as a new standard for senior living," said Sharon Smith, Executive Director of The Timberley. "Our focus is on providing a supportive, engaging community where residents can truly thrive."

In addition to Phase I's assisted living and memory care, The Timberley offers a unique feature: once Phase II is complete it will expand The Timberley’s offerings with 62 independent living units. This will allow seniors to enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle while remaining close to a supportive care network should their needs change over time.

The Timberley is managed by Paradigm Atlantic Management Group, a trusted leader in the senior living sector. Having enriched over 50,000 residents and their families served nationwide, Paradigm Atlantic has a long track record of creating supportive communities that foster vibrant living.

For more information about The Timberley, visit www.thetimberley.com or contact us at 770-799-8200.

About Paradigm Atlantic Management Group:

Paradigm Atlantic Management Group (PAMG) is a leader in the nationwide hospitality and senior living industry. They specialize in creating and managing exceptional communities, have managed over 50 senior living ventures, and have served 50,000 residents and families. Paradigm's commitment to enriching the lives of individuals is evident in every community they operate. For more information, visit www.paradigmanagement.com

Media Inquiries Contact:

Sharon Smith | The Timberley | 770-799-8200 | ssmith@thetimberley.com

Legal Disclaimer:

