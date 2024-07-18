True North Companies Announces Promotion of Mickhal Locklear to President

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True North Companies, a commercial real estate development and construction company known for delivering dynamic charter school, mixed-use, and multifamily developments since 2013, is thrilled to announce Mickhal Locklear's promotion to President. Since joining True North in December 2020 as Vice President of Construction, Mickhal has driven remarkable growth through his unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence.

Mickhal began by working in the trades alongside his father, where he learned the value of hard work. Throughout his career in commercial construction, he was fortunate to have great mentors guiding him to do things the 'right way.' Starting as an Assistant Superintendent and transitioning into Project Management roles, Mickhal's journey since has been led by a steadfast commitment to excellence.

Prioritizing an environment for his team to flourish, Mickhal's leadership has been instrumental in securing substantial construction and design-build contracts, enhancing True North's reputation for delivering community value. Equally valuable is his ability to attract and retain top talent, further strengthening the team.

Locklear, who prides himself on building strong and proficient teams quickly and maturing a unique business model that positions True North as a best-in-class provider of development and construction services, stated: "I am honored to serve as President of True North Companies, where I will continue to build on a solid foundation. By leveraging our collective experience and prioritizing our customers' best interests, I will strive to realize True North's vision of becoming a trusted industry leader through maintaining our elevated standards and prioritizing community development."

In his new role, Mickhal's responsibilities will include:

• Strategic Leadership and Vision: Setting the company's strategic direction and identifying growth opportunities.

• Operational Management: Overseeing day-to-day operations and enhancing productivity and profitability.

• Business Development and Sales: Securing new business and building client relationships.

• Financial Oversight: Managing the company's financial performance.

• Team Development and Management: Fostering a positive work environment.

• Client Relations: Providing exceptional customer service.

• Construction and Development Oversight: Ensuring successful project execution and innovation.

Mickhal's promotion to President profoundly reflects his ability to draw from his vast experience and humbly navigate even the most complex projects to deliver exceptional results. Please join True North Companies in congratulating Mickhal Locklear on his well-deserved promotion. The company looks forward to continued growth and success under his leadership.

About True North Companies: True North Companies is a commercial real estate developer and construction company with 60 years of combined experience providing clients with innovative solutions that positively change how they design, build, and finance projects. True North exemplifies unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction throughout every endeavor, leaving no stone unturned to ensure needs and expectations are surpassed. A company built on values, True North is dedicated to building communities, enriching lives, and delivering unparalleled value.