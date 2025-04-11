Executive Clemency Hearings to be held April 22-23 in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will conduct executive clemency hearings on Tuesday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 23 at its downtown Nashville central office, located at 500 James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower.

The April 22 hearings will start at 9:30 a.m. Central Time with a lone pardon hearing at the first floor conference room (1-A). Hearings will resume later at 12:30 p.m. in the Chairman Richard Montgomery Board Room, located on the fourth floor.

The April 23 hearings will begin at 9 a.m. and take place in the Chairman Richard Montgomery Board Room.

The Board is responsible for reviewing all clemency requests (pardons, commutations, and exonerations) and submits non-binding recommendations to the Governor for his consideration. Only the Governor can exercise Executive Clemency power.

The hearings are open to the public.

Day/Date Time (CT) Hearing Location

Tues., April 22 9:30 a.m. Executive Clemency Hearing 1st Floor, Conference Room (1-A)

Tues., April 22 12:30 p.m. Executive Clemency Hearings 4th Floor, Conference Room

Wed., April 23 9:00 a.m. Executive Clemency Hearings 4th Floor, Conference Room

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision.

Click here for a PDF of April 22-23 news release.

