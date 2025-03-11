Submit Release
Executive Clemency Hearings to be held March 25-26 in Nashville

Hearings to be conducted at 500 James Robertson Parkway, Fourth Floor

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 02:39pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will conduct Executive Clemency hearings on Tuesday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 26 at its downtown Nashville central office, located at 500 James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, fourth floor.

The March 25 hearings will start at 10 a.m. Central time, while the March 26 hearings will start at 9 a.m.

The Board is responsible for reviewing all clemency requests (pardons, commutations, and exonerations) and submits non-binding recommendations to the Governor for his consideration. Only the Governor can exercise Executive Clemency power.

The hearings are open to the public.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision.

