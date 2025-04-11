Cirmaker Technology agrees to acquire Irish property company

An agreement has been reached to acquire an Irish property portfolio in an all share deal marking a great step forward for the company.

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirmaker Technology Agrees to Acquire Irish Property Holding Company in $5M Strategic Real Estate DealCirmaker Technology is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire an Irish property holding company in an all-share transaction valued at $5 million USD. The proposed acquisition will be completed through the issuance of 20 million Cirmaker preferred shares at $0.25 per share, pending final approvals and closing conditions.Once finalized, the acquisition will grant Cirmaker full ownership of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that holds a portfolio of prime Irish real estate assets. The portfolio includes eight high-quality, income generating, residential homes and a single development site for the construction of twelve further properties, located in a desirable, high-demand area in Ireland.A key element of the deal is a negotiated circa 75% debt write-off, resulting in a favorable loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of just 25%, with circa $1 million USD in remaining debt. This capital structure strengthens Cirmaker’s position for long-term value creation with minimal leverage.Looking ahead, Cirmaker plans to launch a Regulation A equity raise within the next 3–6 months. The raise will support a long-term refinancing initiative spanning 20 to 30 years, designed to further reinforce the company’s financial foundation and investment flexibility.Under the terms of the agreement, the original property partners will remain engaged as leaseholders, with an option to repurchase their assets. This structure promotes continued collaboration and shared value over the long term.This transaction highlights Cirmaker’s strategic approach to growth, combining innovative deal structuring, prudent financial management, and a forward-looking real estate investment strategy.For more information, please visit www.cirmakergroup.com or view the company’s profile on the OTC Markets: CRKT Overview.About Cirmaker TechnologyCirmaker Technology is a forward-thinking project management and investment firm, committed to unlocking long-term value through strategic acquisitions and the integration of advanced AI technologies. The company is focused on building a strong, sustainable platform for its partners, clients, and shareholders.SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27Aof the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations,cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions,growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on anexchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,”“intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions — are forward-lookingstatements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond theCompany’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differmaterially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under noobligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No informationin this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the futureperformance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

