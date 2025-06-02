Cirmaker Technology Completes Strategic Acquisition of Irish Property Company

Acquisition Demonstrates Cirmaker’s Strategic Direction and Underlying Business Model in Action

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirmaker Technology Completes Strategic Acquisition of Irish Property Holding CompanyFollowing the successful completion of due diligence, Cirmaker Technology is pleased to confirm the closing of its previously announced acquisition of an Irish property holding company in a strategic all-share transaction valued at $5 million USD.The acquisition was finalised through the issuance of 20 million preferred shares at a value of $0.25 per share, as agreed. With this milestone, Cirmaker now assumes full ownership of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that controls a robust portfolio of prime Irish residential real estate assets.The acquired portfolio comprises:Eight high-quality, income-generating residential homesOne development site with planning potential for twelve additional residential units in a sought-after, high-demand location.A major component of the deal was the successful negotiation of a circa 75% debt write-down, reducing the remaining debt burden to approximately $1 million USD. This results in a significantly improved loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of just 25%, positioning Cirmaker for long-term value creation and strategic flexibility with minimal leverage.Looking forward, Cirmaker intends to launch a Regulation A equity raise within the next 3–6 months. This capital raise will underpin a 20 to 30-year refinancing strategy, further strengthening the company’s financial foundation and enabling scalable real estate investment initiatives.As part of the agreement, the original property partners will continue their involvement as leaseholders, with an option to repurchase their respective assets. This collaborative structure is designed to ensure alignment of interests and maximize shared value over time.This transaction underscores Cirmaker’s disciplined growth strategy, blending innovative structuring, low-leverage financial management, and a clear vision for long-term real estate investment.For more information, please visit www.cirmakergroup.com or view the company’s profile on the OTC Markets: CRKT Overview.About Cirmaker TechnologyCirmaker Technology is a forward-thinking project management and investment firm, committed to unlocking long-term value through strategic acquisitions and the integration of advanced AI technologies. The company is focused on building a strong, sustainable platform for its partners, clients, and shareholders.SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27Aof the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations,cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions,growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on anexchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,”“intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions — are forward-lookingstatements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond theCompany’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differmaterially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under noobligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No informationin this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the futureperformance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

