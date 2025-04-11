XJTLU Masters Open Day attracts more than 1,400 attendees

On 29 March, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) hosted its 2025 Masters Open Day, welcoming over 1,400 students and parents from across China and 12 countries abroad. Representing more than 330 universities, attendees explored XJTLU’s unique postgraduate education model and gained insights into its strengths and career prospects.

XJTLU currently offers 55 master’s programmes, and successful study leads to a University of Liverpool (UoL) degree that is recognised by China’s Ministry of Education.

‘Education + AI’

In his speech, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, highlighted the University’s AI-driven approach to combining industry needs with academic teaching and research.

“XJTLU integrates industry needs with academic teaching throughout the entire educational process, creating a platform that involves industry, education and research, driven by advancements in AI technology. Under this unique training model, students not only aim high and develop lifelong learning skills, but also gain a deep understanding of societal needs by engaging with real-world industry scenarios,” he said.

Professor Zhoulin Ruan, Vice President of Academic Affairs at XJTLU, said empowering education and research with AI is a key focus of the University’s postgraduate curriculum.

“For master’s students, the ability to use AI as a research tool is essential for both their academic and professional growth. At XJTLU, AI is fully integrated into talent cultivation across all levels, from undergraduate to postgraduate programmes, and across diverse disciplines, such as engineering, business, and humanities and social sciences,” he said.

Students and parents attending a session at the Academy of Film and Creative Technology

Dr Jingxin Liu, Associate Professor in the School of AI and Advanced Computing at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), said: “AI remains a strong field with abundant job opportunities. This year, both the number and quality of postgraduate applicants have increased, with candidates from top 100 universities in the Shanghai Ranking, as well as ‘211’ and ‘985’ institutions.”

The “211” and “985” institutions refer to top Chinese universities selected under government programmes aimed at enhancing higher education.

From classroom to industry

Both Professors Xi and Ruan said the best way to respond to AI threats is by staying connected to the real world.

XJTLU works closely with businesses and governments to create ecosystems, platforms, and incubator hubs that give students hands-on, real-world experience. The University combines industry, education, and research, with each School focusing on ways to strengthen collaboration across sectors to develop talent. A standout example is XJTLU’s Wisdom Lake Academy of Pharmacy (AoP).

Professor Lei Fu, Executive Dean of AoP, said: “The Academy is truly unique, with very few institutions like it globally. Its courses cover cutting-edge topics like AI-driven drug discovery and pharmaceutical management. With over 40 industry experts as mentors, the Academy provides students valuable real-world insights into the industry.”

Global academic staff and network

Professor Ruan said that XJTLU has recruited a number of top-tier researchers with international backgrounds in the past two years and maintains strong collaborations with its two parent institutions – UoL and Xi’an Jiaotong University – and other globally renowned universities, offering students international courses and research opportunities.

He also mentioned that XJTLU is exploring a “1+1” master’s training model with UoL, allowing students to study at both institutions.

Students and parents visiting XJTLU’s Design School

Professor Adam Cross, Associate Vice-President for Education and Director of XJTLU Graduate School, highlighted in his speech that the University is committed to fostering an

international, inclusive environment where students can reach their full potential. He said that postgraduate study is a transformative journey; it provides both academic and professional growth while fostering self-transcendence through multicultural integration.

Yuan Zhao, an undergraduate student from Jiangnan University, Jiangsu province, has already received an offer for XJTLU’s MRes Computer Science programme.

Zhao said: “XJTLU is an open university without boundaries, and the atmosphere here feels unique compared to other universities in China. I’m looking forward to spending a special and memorable time here.”

The application deadline for master's programmes at XJTLU for the September intake is 15 June 2025. For more details, please click here.

