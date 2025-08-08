From Suzhou to the world: shaping global ties

Recently, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) hosted a series of international exchange activities, actively building bridges for cross-cultural communication and promoting global cooperation in higher education.

Hosting THE's global congress

On 11 July, XJTLU held a roundtable discussion to explore the feasibility of Suzhou hosting the Times Higher Education Global Sustainable Development Congress. Representatives from Times Higher Education, relevant government departments of Suzhou Industrial Park, and XJTLU gathered to discuss potential collaboration opportunities.

Representatives from Times Higher Education, Suzhou Industrial Park and XJTLU at the roundtable

Professor Qiuling Chao, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Vice President of XJTLU, delivered a welcome address at the roundtable where she shared her insights from attending the 2025 Times Higher Education Global Sustainable Development Congress. She noted that XJTLU closely follows global trends in higher education, particularly the profound transformations driven by sustainability issues. As an international joint-venture university, XJTLU places great importance on engaging with leading international educational platforms and is committed to providing intellectual support and resources for such events in Suzhou.

Professor Chao pointed out that hosting the Congress in Suzhou would not only inject high-quality international education resources into the city’s development, but also provide a new platform for Chinese universities to engage in global discussions, thus enhancing the international visibility and influence of China’s higher education on the international stage.

At the roundtable, Yemi Adeshiyan, Managing Director of Global Events at Times Higher Education, and Hui Li, Director of Times Higher Education Greater China Region, provided an in-depth overview of the Congress’s history, core philosophy, and future vision. They noted that Suzhou, with its rich cultural heritage, dynamic industrial base, and well-established educational ecosystem, has demonstrated strong potential in advancing international education and contributing to sustainable development, particularly through the efforts of institutions including the Suzhou Industrial Park and XJTLU.

Representatives from the Higher Education Collaboration and Development Bureau of Dushu Lake Science and Education Innovation District and China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Development Group also voiced strong support for hosting the Congress in Suzhou, highlighting policy support, industrial synergy, and the integration of academic resources as key advantages.

This roundtable not only reaffirmed the commitment of Suzhou and XJTLU to international cooperation in higher education, but also laid a solid foundation for advancing sustainability-focused education practices and enhancing the international visibility of Chinese universities.

Immersive cultural and academic activities

From 5 to 16 July, a group of 29 university students and accompanying teachers from Hungary, Germany and Poland took part in a summer camp organised by XJTLU. The programme took them to Shanghai, Suzhou and Xi’an, where they explored a range of historical landmarks and modern cultural attractions. The students also immersed themselves in traditional Chinese experiences, including dragon boating.

Highlights of the summer camp included students visiting famous landmarks and taking part in dragon boating

From 9 to 11 July, the students visited the XJTLU campus, where they participated in a variety of distinctive courses. At the welcome ceremony, Professor Chao gave the students a comprehensive introduction to the University and engaged with both the students and their accompanying teachers.

Professor Chao (second from right) with representatives from XJTLU Global and the visiting group

At the School of Languages, the students participated in Chinese language and cultural exchange activities. Guided by academic staff, they practised traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting. At the International Business School Suzhou (IBSS), they took part in a simulated trading floor session and attended business courses focusing on AI.

To offer the students an immersive experience of Suzhou’s cultural heritage, Dr Emily Williams from the Department of China Studies led a guided walk through the city’s historic old town, highlighting its unique charm.

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, also joined the students during their visit. When asked about how to effectively learn Chinese, he said: “Mastering Chinese pronunciation and linguistic logic cannot be separated from understanding Chinese culture. Only by exploring the cultural context behind the language can learning truly become a natural process.”

The programme was jointly coordinated by the Belt and Road Division (Central and Eastern Europe Centre) at the XJTLU College of Industry-Entrepreneurs and XJTLU Global.

Top Thai school visit

On 14 July, Varnnee Chearavanont Ross, Founder and Board Member of Concordian International School in Bangkok, Thailand, visited XJTLU with 11 students. Staff from the Shanghai office of Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group also accompanied the group.

During their time on campus, the students toured XJTLU’s international learning environment. Professor Xi held an in-depth discussion with Ross. Also joining the exchange were Professor Andrew King, Associate Dean of the Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub at the XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang); Kirsty Mattinson, Director of XJTLU Global; and Feifei Zhu from the President’s Office.

Professor Xi exchanging gifts with guests

XJTLU is committed to internationalisation. To promote student exchange and collaboration, the University has established close ties with numerous international schools across Southeast Asia, including Concordian International School.

Images and text provided by XJTLU Global and Shaofei Wang

Edited by Luyun Shi, Angelina Yang and Patricia Pieterse

Translated by Xiangyin Han