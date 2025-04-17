Supreme Court Declines Cannabis Case; DOJ Faces Escalating Scrutiny Over Prosecutorial Misconduct

Lucas Sirois pictured at his licensed medical cannabis facility in Maine, operating fully within state regulations before federal prosecutors intervened. The Maine State House in Augusta, the political backdrop for ongoing tensions between state leadership and federal prosecutors in the Lucas Sirois case. A symbolic depiction of the federal case against Lucas Sirois, highlighting targeted prosecution amid thousands of classified federal investigations. A medical cannabis caregiver stands trapped inside a maze shaped like the United States, representing the complex legal landscape for state-licensed operators.

Lucas Sirois followed Maine law—but federal prosecutors continue pursuit, potentially violating DOJ funding limits and wasting taxpayer resources.

Lucas Sirois is not the problem. This prosecution is, If there was ever a time to prove DOGE’s mission matters—this is it.” — Dawson Julia

AUGUSTA, ME, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development attracting nationwide attention, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the controversial federal prosecution of licensed medical cannabis caregiver Lucas Sirois, despite widespread support and compelling arguments presented by his legal team and advocates nationwide. The case is Case No. 24-875. Read the petition here. If you agree, share it and speak out.

"This case is poised to become a national flashpoint," said Dawson Julia, founder of the Maine Cannabis Coalition. "It will publicly expose prosecutors who pursued baseless charges and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars despite repeated confirmations by Maine state regulators that Sirois was fully compliant."

Advocates argue that federal prosecutors violated clear Congressional guidelines outlined in the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment, which explicitly prohibits the Department of Justice from using federal funds to prosecute state-compliant medical cannabis businesses. Multiple court decisions have already affirmed these protections, including rulings from United States v. McIntosh (2016) and United States v. Bilodeau (2022), which established "substantial compliance" as sufficient protection from federal prosecution.

Despite these precedents and repeated compliance confirmations from the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, federal prosecutors continued their case against Sirois, initially justifying their aggressive investigation by falsely suggesting ties to cocaine trafficking—a claim they later retracted during sworn testimony due to lack of evidence.

Supporters are now organizing nationally to ensure the Department of Justice faces accountability. "This trial will become a referendum on prosecutorial misconduct and federal accountability," Julia emphasized. "If the DOJ can blatantly disregard Congressional directives and destroy compliant state-level businesses without consequence, no regulated business is safe."

"In response to the Supreme Court decision, advocates and political leaders across the country are stepping up public and political campaigns to highlight DOJ misconduct, dramatically increasing scrutiny and pressure on prosecutors as we approach trial," Julia added.

As the case moves toward trial, scheduled dates are still pending, but public interest and political advocacy are intensifying. This case stands to not only affect Sirois and other medical cannabis caregivers nationwide but also set a powerful precedent for government oversight, federal spending accountability, and prosecutorial responsibility.

Legal Contact:

Eric Postow

Holon Law Partners, LLP

(703) 214-2003

epostow@holonlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

