Lauderhill Live Presents: A September to Remember Comedy Show Starring George Wallace, Myra J, and Just Nesh

Lauderhill Live Comedy Show Lauderhill Live Logo DDN Logo

LAUDERHILL, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida’s premier comedy series, Lauderhill Live, returns with another unforgettable night of laughter on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC).

Presented by the City of Lauderhill and The Lauderhill CRA - This September to Remember event will feature the OG of Comedy, the legendary George Wallace, alongside powerhouse comedians Myra J, and Just Nesh.

Wallace, a comedy icon known for his big-screen performances, TV appearances, and longtime role on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, brings his trademark style and storytelling to the LPAC stage. He’ll be joined by his comedic partner and fellow Tom Joyner Morning Show alum, Myra J, whose sharp Chicago wit has kept audiences laughing for decades.

Also lighting up the stage is Just Nesh, one of today’s fastest-rising comedy stars with credits on Comedy Central, HBO, and Showtime. Bold, rebellious, and outrageously funny, she’s winning fans across the country and now brings her one-of-a-kind energy to Lauderhill Live.

Event Details:

Event: Lauderhill Live Comedy Show – A September to Remember

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM EDT

Location: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC), 3800 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill, FL 33311

Age Restriction: Guests must be 21+ to attend

Tickets: Available now at LauderhillLive.com



Don’t miss your chance to see George Wallace, Myra J, and Just Nesh together on one stage for a night of nonstop laughter. This is the comedy event of the season in South Florida — secure your tickets today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.