CryptoAutos Expands to North America: Bringing Crypto Payments to Auto Dealers

Crypto-to-car marketplace launches U.S. operations, enabling buyers to purchase vehicles with crypto while dealers receive fast settlement in local currency.

Buyers want to spend crypto on real assets; dealers want clean settlement” — Harley Foote

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoAutos, the crypto-to-car marketplace and RWA platform, has launched operations in North America, opening onboarding for verified U.S. and Canadian dealerships. The platform enables customers to buy a car with Crypto while dealers receive fast settlement in local currency, with all KYC/AML handled in-platform.

"We're bringing proven crypto-to-fiat infrastructure to the world's largest auto market," said Waqas Ali Nizam, Co-Founder & Co-CEO.

Dealers get access to crypto buyers without touching crypto—we handle the complexity, they get clean fiat settlement.

How it works:

• Buyer selects a verified vehicle and completes KYC

• Payment processed in crypto; CryptoAutos converts and settles to dealer in fiat

• Dealer closes as usual—no wallets, no chargebacks, no FX headaches

Why dealers join:

• Access high-intent crypto buyers without workflow changes

• Faster settlement on high-ticket transactions with reduced fraud risk

• Dedicated onboarding and support throughout the process

North America rollout:

• Dealer onboarding now open across the U.S. and Canada

• Initial focus on Southeast U.S. market with expansion planned

• Marketplace and integration partners being prioritized for streamlined operations

Recent momentum:

ICE (Ice Open Network) now accepted alongside BTC, ETH and other major cryptocurrencies

$20M Dubai luxury rental fleet supports the company's broader RWA strategy

Dealers and marketplaces can apply at cryptoautos.com. Buyers can browse inventory and pay with crypto today.

About CryptoAutos

Founded by Waqas Ali Nizam (Co-Founder & Co-CEO), Harley Foote (Co-Founder & Co-CEO), and Mustansar Iqbal (Co-Founder & CTO), CryptoAutos operates as both a global automotive marketplace and Real-World Asset platform, bridging traditional automotive commerce with cryptocurrency payments.

Legal Disclaimer:

