NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered after the passing of two Tremonton-Garland Police officers



SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 18, 2025) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in honor of Tremonton-Garland Police Department’s Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada, who were killed in the line of duty.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning immediately on Monday, Aug. 18 and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. The Governor’s Office will send an additional notice indicating when flags may be returned to the full-staff position.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

Gov. Cox releases the following statement:

“Today, our hearts are broken. Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada gave their lives in service to their neighbors and community. Abby and I join all Utahns in mourning alongside their families, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, and every officer who puts on the uniform to protect others.

We owe these heroes a debt that can never be repaid. As we grieve, let us also recommit to supporting the men and women of law enforcement who stand on the front lines to keep our neighborhoods safe. May God bless the Sorensen and Estrada families, and all those who are hurting in this time of loss.”