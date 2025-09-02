Nominees announced for a Utah Supreme Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY – The Appellate Court Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Utah Supreme Court. This position results from the retirement of Justice John A. Pearce, December 1, 2025.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Matthew Bell, Judge, Fifth District Court; James Gardner, Judge, Third District Court; Ryan Harris, Judge, Utah Court of Appeals; John Nielsen, Judge, Third District Court; Derek Pullan, Judge, Fourth District Court; Stanford Purser, Solicitor General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Ryan Tenney, Judge, Utah Court of Appeals.

Written comments can be submitted to the Appellate Court Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Sept. 13, 2025. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.