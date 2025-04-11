AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 22 TOP 20 CONTESTANT AJII’S SOULFULLY INFECTIOUS SINGLE 'SADCHELLA'

Cover Art By Nick Sarpa

CLEVERLY PAYS HOMAGE TO MELANCHOLY POP CLASSICS USING THEIR INSTANTLY RECOGNIZABLE TITLES JUST IN TIME FOR COACHELLA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four decades after Elton John extolled the virtues of melancholy tunes via his Top 5 hit “Sad Songs (Say So Much),” American Idol Season 22 Top 20 Contestant Ajii name checks its title – and those of 14 other pop heartbreak classics – on his latest, cleverly titled single “SADCHELLA,” listen HERE, drops just in time for COACHELLA weekend.Paying homage to the enduring power of some of our favorite sorrowful songs of the past five decades, the soulful, slo-jam anthem is Ajii’s fourth post-Idol single after “Rich Man,” “GAHDAYUM” and “Forget About You,” his Valentine’s Day 2025 release with Idol Season 21 Top Five finalist Wé Ani.A dynamic showcase for Ajii’s infectious singing and rapping, “SADCHELLA” is a co-write by the emerging artist with three of today’s top pop songwriters, the track’s producer Nick Pingree, Chris Lee and Ben Cavanagh. Pingree is signed to Disney Music Group publishing and has worked with Chris Brown, Jack & Jack, Davido, Snow Wife and Allie X. Lee is a BRIT Award-nominated writer-producer whose credits – including the platinum Top 10 European hit “Don’t Need Love” by 220 Kid (with Gracey) and Jack & Jack’s upcoming album – have amassed 300M+ streams. UK native Cavanagh has written songs with Jack & Jack, Savannah Sgro, Casey Baer and SAYITAGAIN.“SADCHELLA” is all about celebrating the emotions tied to sad songs, creating a sense of connection through shared heartache,” says Ajii. “It reflects on the power of music to evoke memories of love and loss, inspired by an experience on American Idol where contestants bonded over their favorite sad tunes they wrote. It’s like hosting a party that embraces vulnerability and nostalgia through heartfelt lyrics. Like Coachella but sad.”Immersing immediately in the singalong chorus, Ajii rides the easy flowing, finger snapping groove and hypnotic acoustic guitar line, singing: “Can we throw a party/With nothing but sad songs/Cuz if we throw that party/I’d host the best one.” Tapping into the emotional soul intensity of his voice, he begins stringing together song titles in the first verse: “Sad Songs Say So Much/Nothing Compares 2 U/And Only Love Can Break Your Heart/Are some of the tunes I listen to.” After the second run of the chorus, he begins rapping: “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone/It’s all Back to Black/If I Ain’t Got You Now/Then you never coming back/You Killing Me Softly/With the way that you act/I was Rolling in the Deep…”Millions of Americans watching the auditions of Season 22 of American Idol knew Ajii would be a star the minute Lionel Richie exclaimed “Hallelujah” when he began singing Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.” On his way to his memorable Top 20 finish, Ajii wowed the crowds with an array of songs that speak to his ever-evolving and genre-transcendent artistry – Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” (Hollywood Week), Alex Clare’s R&B/dubstep hit “Too Close” (Showstopper Round), Tems’ Afrobeat track “Higher” (Top 24 in Hawaii), Audioslave’s “Like A Stone” and The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.”ABOUT BMG:BMG is an integrated music publishing and recordings business and the world’s fourth-largest international music company. BMG’s distinctive pitch is a relentless focus on global service to its artist and songwriter clients, combining creative insight and support with the best in technology and analytics. BMG’s 20 offices across 13 core music markets represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogs in popular music history. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the entertainment company RTL Group and the trade book publisher Penguin Random House. With its integrated technology platform, artist-friendly culture, and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with.ABOUT 19 ENTERTAINMENT:19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, is led by executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, with key programs including the global hit “American Idol” co-produced by Fremantle for ABC and “So You Think You Can Dance” co-produced by dcp for Fox. Additionally, 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists, including Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina, and more recently, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Iam Tongi, and up and coming country artist Will Moseley.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.