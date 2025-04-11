NEBRASKA, April 11 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Judge Freeman to Court of Appeals in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of PaTricia A. Freeman of Papillion to the Court of Appeals in the Fourth Judicial District. The district includes portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties.

For more than seven years, Freeman has been a county court judge in the Second Judicial District. Over the past two years, she has been the presiding judge in that district.

Prior to her career as a judge, Freeman had several roles in the Sarpy County Attorney’s office, including as chief deputy. Freeman is a prior chairperson of the Nebraska State Bar Commission and was an adjunct faculty member at the Creighton University School of Law. She is now president of the Nebraska State Bar Association and regularly serves as a judge for the high school mock trial competition through the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.

Freeman received her undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska – Omaha. She earned her juris doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

The judicial vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge David A. Arterburn.