AHA names Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award winner, finalists

The AHA Feb. 5 announced WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, W.Va., as the 2026 recipient of the new Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award. The award, sponsored by Microsoft, seeks to recognize and share the accomplishments of rural hospitals that exemplify responsiveness, innovation and excellence in developing, implementing and/or sustaining programs and services.

PVH was recognized for their virtual ICU pilot program, which enabled the rural hospital to work directly with intensivists at Ruby Memorial, West Virginia University Health System’s flagship hospital. Physicians at Ruby Memorial review patient charts and medical records and use telehealth to discuss PVH patients’ needs in real time, providing full access to needed care in their home community and lessening the burden on patients and their families who previously would need to travel for lifesaving care.

Three finalists also were recognized for their work. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vt., uses the Mobile Integrated Health Initiative to address gaps in access and continuity of care by integrating EMS professionals into coordinated care teams, telehealth support, coordination with primary and specialty care, and the identification of social needs and connection to appropriate community resources. Reid Health in Richmond, Ind., partners with HelloCare.ai, which enables every inpatient room to have Epic-synced digital whiteboards, virtual nursing capabilities and virtual sitting technology; this has allowed for 10-12 minutes saved per clinical note, over 60% same-day note completion rates and a dramatic improvement in patient satisfaction. Scotland Health Care System in Laurinburg, N.C., developed Scotland Health at Home, which has reduced rates of emergency department usage by the top 10% of their high-risk patient population, many of whom suffer from chronic health conditions. The program connects patients with one of their system’s primary care practices and with community services to help them lead healthier lives.

The award will be presented at the AHA’s Rural Health Care Leadership Conference, running Feb. 8-11 in San Antonio.