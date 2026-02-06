Submit Release
AHA blog: 340B is a solution, not a threat to health care affordability

A new AHA blog published Feb. 3 discusses how the 340B Drug Pricing Program serves as an effective solution to some of the nation’s most persistent and bipartisan health care challenges. The blog highlights how the 340B program helps keep drug prices lower than they otherwise would be for all stakeholders; helps lower national expenditures on health care services; and helps protect the safety net for Americans.

“The 340B program was created over 30 years ago with strong bipartisan congressional support and it ought to be preserved in the same manner,” the blog states. “We urge Congress to not allow the self-interested needs of the pharmaceutical industry to supplant the needs of patients and communities across this country who rely on the 340B program for access to affordable, high-quality health care every day.”

