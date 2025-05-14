FORMER STATE SENATOR DAPHNE CAMPBELL ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 108

Daphne Campbell

The people of District 108 deserve a representative who not only understands their challenges but has a proven record of addressing them, I am ready to continue the work of empowering our communities.” — Daphne Campbell, RN, BSN Candidate District #108

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former State Senator Daphne Campbell, a dedicated public servant and unwavering community advocate, officially announces her candidacy for State Representative of District 108 in the upcoming election on August 18, 2026. With a distinguished history of championing the rights of families, seniors, students, and underserved communities, Campbell is poised to bring experienced leadership and a renewed vision back to Tallahassee.​

A Proven Track Record of Service and Advocacy

Daphne Campbell's public service career is marked by significant accomplishments and steadfast dedication:​

Legislative Achievements: During her tenure as both State Representative and State Senator, Campbell was instrumental in securing over $5 billion in critical funding for cities, counties, small businesses, non-profits, and neighborhoods within her district. ​

Community Empowerment: She has been a vocal advocate for affordable housing, working diligently to prevent foreclosures and evictions, thereby safeguarding countless families from displacement. ​

Educational Support: Campbell facilitated pathways for students to enroll and graduate from nursing programs at Miami Dade College, emphasizing the importance of accessible education and professional development. ​

Wikipedia

Humanitarian Efforts: Her commitment extends to delivering food, clothing, and essential resources to those in need, reflecting her deep compassion for the community's most vulnerable members. ​

A Vision for District 108

District 108 encompasses vibrant communities including North Miami, Miami Shores, El Portal, Biscayne Gardens, Biscayne Park, Arcola Lakes, Liberty City, Little Haiti, and parts of the City of Miami. Campbell's platform is centered on:​

Economic Revitalization: Implementing initiatives that stimulate economic growth and provide robust support for small businesses.​

Affordable Housing Expansion: Advocating for programs that increase affordable housing availability and protect residents from displacement.​

Educational Enhancement: Investing in educational opportunities for both youth and adult learners to foster a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.​

Community Safety: Developing and supporting crime prevention and intervention programs to ensure safer neighborhoods.​

Healthcare Accessibility: Ensuring that all residents have access to quality healthcare and essential social services.​

A Call to Action

"The people of District 108 deserve a representative who not only understands their challenges but has a proven record of addressing them," said Campbell. "I am ready to continue the work of empowering our communities, advocating for justice, and building a brighter future for all."​

Join the Movement

Daphne Campbell invites all residents of District 108 to join her in this transformative journey toward progress and prosperity. Together, we can build a community that reflects our shared values and aspirations.​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.