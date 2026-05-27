Community Leader Author Advocate Dr Bernard W. H. Jennings Exploring Potential Congressional Bid in Florida’s 24th Dist

Dr Bernard Wh Jennings Amazons Best Seller

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As political conversations intensify surrounding the future of Florida’s 24th Congressional District, longtime community advocate, educator, mediator, and Democratic leader Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings is reportedly giving serious consideration to a campaign for the United States Congress.

The growing discussion follows widespread speculation regarding whether veteran Congresswoman Frederica Wilson will seek another term in Congress. While Congresswoman Wilson has publicly denied retirement rumors, multiple political reports and insiders have indicated that succession discussions are underway within Democratic circles.

Political observers throughout South Florida believe that if the seat ultimately becomes open, Dr. Jennings would emerge as one of the most experienced grassroots leaders connected to the district.

Jennings currently serves as the elected 24th Congressional District Delegate under Congresswoman Wilson and has spent decades involved in Democratic Party organizing, civic engagement, and advocacy throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. He previously served as Executive Director of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and has also worked as a Democratic Precinct Captain for more than twenty years, helping mobilize voters, organize neighborhoods, and strengthen community participation in the democratic process.

Supporters say Jennings’ background reflects the type of practical leadership and lived experience increasingly sought by voters looking for representatives who understand the real-world struggles facing working families.

In addition to his political and community service background, Dr. Jennings is also the author of the Amazon best-selling book Ethan's Good Dad Act, which reached #1 Best Seller status in Amazon’s Child Advocacy and Divorce & Family Law categories.

The book chronicles Jennings’ personal journey as a father fighting for the right to remain actively involved in his son’s life and details how those experiences ultimately helped inspire landmark legislation in Florida designed to strengthen parental rights and family involvement.

Political analysts note that Jennings’ success as an author and advocate demonstrates several qualities directly transferable to congressional leadership:

The ability to transform personal adversity into public policy solutions

A proven record of coalition-building across diverse communities

Experience advocating for legislative reform at the state and national levels

Strong communication skills and public engagement

An understanding of how policy impacts families at the grassroots level

The ability to inspire civic participation and national dialogue

Those familiar with Jennings’ work say the story behind Ethan’s Good Dad Act reflects the kind of perseverance, empathy, and policy-driven leadership that many voters believe is missing in Washington today.

The legislation associated with the Good Dad Act movement formally known as Florida House Bill 775 regarding parental responsibility after determination of paternity passed unanimously through the Florida Legislature and has since inspired fathers’ rights and shared-parenting discussions in several other states.

Supporters argue that Jennings’ leadership of the national Good Dad Act movement demonstrates an ability to move beyond rhetoric and achieve measurable legislative impact an attribute many believe would serve constituents well in Congress.

Dr. Jennings also chairs and participates in weekly Good Dad Act Committee meetings held every Tuesday evening, bringing together fathers, attorneys, mediators, judges, counselors, and advocates from around the country to discuss parental rights, family stability, mentorship, and community empowerment.

Beyond advocacy and authorship, Jennings has built a lengthy professional career centered on public service. He is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator, a HUD-recognized Certified Loss Mitigation Specialist, and a longtime housing advocate who has assisted families facing foreclosure, financial hardship, and legal disputes for more than two decades.

An alumnus and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Florida Memorial University South Florida’s only Historically Black College and University Jennings has also played a significant role in advancing educational partnerships, educational initiatives, workforce development programs, international education, and international collaborations intended to expand opportunities for underserved students.

Community leaders additionally point to Jennings’ leadership with the New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce, where he has worked extensively to support entrepreneurs, small businesses, nonprofits, churches, and economic development initiatives throughout South Florida. In business, Dr. Jennings once served as the Executive Director of the Opa-Locka Airport Tenants Association. There Jennings helped negotiate the largest private airport FBO lease agreement in the State of Florida. Opa-Locka Airports -JP Aviation, Inc. became the first FBO in the State of Florida to allow unattended private aircraft self-serve refueling in the State.

Florida’s 24th Congressional District remains one of the most culturally diverse districts in the nation, representing communities including Miami Gardens, North Miami, Opa-Locka, Miramar, and surrounding areas.

Observers say Jennings’ broad experience in education, mediation, housing advocacy, fatherhood initiatives, economic development, and public policy could position him as a candidate capable of addressing a wide range of district priorities, including:

Affordable housing and homeownership preservation

Educational access and workforce readiness

Economic empowerment and entrepreneurship

Healthcare accessibility

Criminal justice reform and re-entry programs

Public safety and youth mentorship

Federal investment in HBCUs and minority-serving institutions

Infrastructure and transportation improvements

Family stability and fatherhood engagement initiatives

International educational and economic partnerships

Supporters describe Dr. Jennings as a “community-centered servant leader” whose journey from advocate and mediator to author and policy reformer reflects the kind of resilience and practical leadership needed in Congress.

While Dr. Jennings has not yet officially announced a campaign, many throughout South Florida believe his decades of service, legislative advocacy, educational leadership, and grassroots organizing make him a serious potential contender should Florida’s 24th Congressional District become an open seat in 2026.

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