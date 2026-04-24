Good Dad Act Movement Sweeps 2026 State Legislatures as Mississippi Becomes the Latest to Mandate 50/50 Equal Parenting

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair Mississippi 50 50 5 Ways to Prepare for Court Amazons Best Seller Fathers Have Rights

Fathers Rights is at the top States Legislative Agendas

For 146 consecutive weeks, we have shown up with one mission—to educate, empower, and restore the rightful place of fathers in their children’s lives. This movement is not just about changing laws.” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Chairman - Good Dad Act Committee

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Dad Act Committee proudly announces a historic surge in legislative victories across the United States, marking a transformative moment in family law and parental rights. With the recent signing of Mississippi’s groundbreaking equal parenting law, the national movement has reached a pivotal tipping point—one that is redefining the role of fathers in the lives of their children.

Earlier this month, Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1662 into law on April 8, 2026. Effective July 1, 2026, the legislation establishes a rebuttable presumption of joint physical custody, making Mississippi the sixth state to formally align with the principles championed by the Good Dad Act movement—principles first advanced in Florida.

“This is more than legislation—this is a generational shift,” said the Good Dad Act Committee. “For decades, fathers have had to fight uphill battles just to remain present in their children’s lives. Today, the nation is recognizing what research and real-life experience have consistently shown: children thrive when both parents are actively involved.”

2026 Legislative Highlights

Mississippi: Enacted HB 1662, establishing a 50/50 custody starting point and introducing a modernized comparative-income child support formula.

Alabama: The Alabama Good Dad Act (HB 18) is set for full implementation on October 1, 2026, granting automatic parental rights to acknowledged fathers.

New Jersey: Passed A2521, reinforcing natural guardian status for unmarried fathers in alignment with Florida’s model.

National Momentum: More than 12 states—including South Carolina (SB 901) and Ohio (SB 174)—currently have active equal parenting legislation advancing through their 2026 sessions.

Today, approximately 25 states have adopted some form of shared parenting presumption, signaling a decisive move away from outdated sole custody frameworks and toward a more balanced, child-centered approach.

A Movement Driven by Consistent Leadership and Weekly National Engagement

At the core of this national success is disciplined, consistent leadership and a commitment to community engagement. Under the leadership of Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings, the Good Dad Act Committee has now hosted 146 consecutive weekly national meetings—a remarkable demonstration of dedication and sustained impact.

Held every Tuesday at 8:00 PM (EST) via Google Meet, these sessions have become a national hub for fathers, families, and professionals seeking clarity, support, and action. Dr. Jennings personally leads and facilitates these meetings, ensuring that participants receive direct access to attorneys, judges, and experienced advocates who provide real-time guidance on family law matters and legislative developments.

These weekly gatherings empower participants to:

Navigate complex custody and parental rights issues

Stay informed on evolving legislation across all 50 states

Engage directly with legal and policy experts

Build a nationwide network of support and accountability

“For 146 consecutive weeks, we have shown up with one mission—to educate, empower, and restore the rightful place of fathers in their children’s lives,” said Bernard W. H. Jennings. “This movement is not just about changing laws; it’s about changing lives. Every Tuesday night, we turn pain into purpose and purpose into policy.”

From Personal Experience to National Reform

What began as a deeply personal journey has evolved into a nationwide movement. Through resilience and advocacy, Dr. Jennings transformed his experience into legislative reform that is now reshaping family law across America.

His Amazon #1 Best Seller, Ethan's Good Dad Act, continues to inspire fathers and families nationwide. The book has consistently ranked among the Top 100 across multiple categories, offering both a powerful narrative and a practical roadmap for fathers seeking to remain active and engaged in their children’s lives.

Readers are encouraged to learn more and secure a copy at:

👉 www.EthansGoodDadAct.com

Join the Movement

The Good Dad Act Committee continues to provide model legislation, advocacy tools, and educational resources to lawmakers and families in all 50 states. The mission remains clear: ensure that a father’s rights and responsibilities are recognized equally under the law—nationwide.

“Our work continues until every state reflects the reality that children deserve both parents—not just in theory, but in practice,” the Committee added.

To access resources, join the weekly national meetings, or become part of this growing movement, visit:

👉 www.GoodDadAct.com

About the Good Dad Act Committee

The Good Dad Act Committee is a national advocacy initiative dedicated to protecting and strengthening the bond between fathers and their children. The organization works to advance legislation that recognizes unmarried biological fathers as natural guardians and establishes 50/50 shared parenting as the default legal standard—ensuring better outcomes for children, families, and communities nationwide.

Ethans Good Dad Act Book Signing

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