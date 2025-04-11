REVEL Stretching its Expansion Arm West, into Haldimand County

REVEL is excited to announce Crystal Simons and Andrew Perrie, leaders of top producing Fine Estates Teams, will lead REVEL’s expansion into Haldimand County.

HALDIMAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revel Realty, an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that Crystal Simons and Andrew Perrie, leaders of the top producing Fine Estates Teams, will lead REVEL’s expansion into Haldimand County. In doing so, Crystal and Andrew will both become Head Coaches of REVEL’s office in Haldimand, offering a proven success formula to this western Ontario development gem. Both Crystal and Andrew have risen in the ranks at REVEL Realty Inc., and as a result of their contributions to the brand, they continue to make strides by investing in themselves and their faith in one of the fastest growing independent brokerages in Ontario.

“Having family roots in Dunnville's farmland and cherishing my summers spent on Rattlesnake Road, I truly appreciate the quaint charm of the area,"explains Crystal fondly. “With our experience in selling rural properties here in Niagara, we're confident in our ability to extend Revel's offerings to the Haldimand area. We're already making a strong entrance with sales in Selkirk and Dunnville, plus two new listings!”

“As someone who grew up in a small rural town of just 200 people, I know firsthand the value of a tight-knit community,” agrees Andrew.”The local pub where everyone knows your name, the Saturday morning breakfast spot and the market in the Summer aren’t just places, they’re part of the town’s identity. That’s why opening our new office in Haldimand means more than expansion, it’s a commitment to protecting the integrity, property values, and unique lifestyle of this beautiful riverside town. Whether it’s a century farmhouse, a waterfront home, or a family estate, our mission is to represent our clients with professional expertise rooted in small-town values.

And for the realtors of Haldimand, this is the REVELution you have been waiting for.

We’re bringing a modern, forward-thinking brokerage model built to accelerate your business. With top-tier technology, industry-leading marketing, and hands-on training, we’re here to help agents grow faster, work smarter, and truly stand out in this market, without losing the community-first mindset that makes this place special.”

Such an expansion move for REVEL provides another justifiable extension of REVEL’s recent expansion pursuits, which have stretched as far as Timmins and Manitoulin in 2024, to major presences in the Greater Toronto Area. Andrew and Crystal are bonafide leaders, already in REVEL’s stable of professionals. REVEL is confident they will extend and bolster REVEL’s far reaching network, and add to the growing list of expansion offices in REVEL’S Thrive in 2025 leadership campaign.

“We are honoured to promote Crystal and Andrew to another leadership responsibility. Our synchronized visions for real estate are already aligned, as well as our passions to offer elite service to our clients and colleagues,” explains founder of REVEL, Ryan Serravalle. "Andrew and Crystal are accomplished professionals in the business, and we are excited to facilitate this recent growth of their reputations under the REVEL brand.”

REVEL is confident that its focus on education, coaching, training, mentorship, and creative marketing, not to mention its top ten branding influence in the province of Ontario, will continue to create opportunities for agents, affiliations, and client networks throughout the province and beyond.

"We value our current leaders and encourage them to keep growing and building upon their expertise,” adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "At REVEL,we aim to provide more opportunities for these leaders to increase their business and market share with our team-first approach to real estate."

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals, like Andrew and Crystal, who aspire to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and prominent teams, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, ownership of, or partnership with, a REVEL office.

In this ambitious tradition, Crystal and Andrew will lead REVEL Haldimand under the umbrella of a brand that fosters credibility and growth alongside its creative marketing acumen.

“We have high expectations for this recent expansion into Haldimand because these agents have set such a high standard for excellence in the industry,” explains Nicki Serravalle.

Never a brokerage to back down from growth, provision of opportunity, or expansion, even in tough times, REVEL has always created its own space in competitive real estate markets throughout Ontario. As a result of this commitment to creating opportunities for like-minded professionals, the brand continues to attract and promote top performing and community respected agents like Crystal and Andrew, who look to diversify their business, real estate and investment interests through leadership of a REVEL office.

