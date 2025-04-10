State of Missouri to host spring hiring event in Jefferson City on April 17

Jefferson City, Mo. - The State of Missouri will host their annual spring hiring event in Jefferson City on April 17, 2025, from 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. This event will be held at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center and will feature booths with State employers actively seeking candidates to begin or advance their careers in public service. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with multiple State agencies, receive professional resume support, and participate in on-site interviews. Additionally, the new "Workshop on the 30" will be offered multiple times throughout the event. During these workshops, attendees can explore the functionalities of MO Careers, enhance their resumes, and develop interview techniques. These informative sessions will be held at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

“We are excited to offer our fourth annual spring statewide hiring event,” said Dawn Sweazea, Director of Talent Acquisition, Office of Administration. “This event provides an excellent opportunity to explore new career opportunities with the State of Missouri and receive valuable support along the way!” Anyone considering a career in state government is encouraged to attend.

Thursday, April 17, 2025

State of Missouri Hiring Event

When: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center

415 W. McCarty St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

Registration for the hiring event is available at https://events.mocareers.mo.gov/, but walk-ins are also welcome. For those unable to attend, a list of upcoming career exploration events may be found on the events page. To access the centralized application portal, visit mocareers.mo.gov.