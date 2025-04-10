Real Estate Agents: The 5 Offers You’re Not Making — But Should Be in 2025

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agents looking to boost their conversion rates and sharpen their scripts ahead of the summer market will want to mark their calendars for Wednesday, April 16.

Hosted by Agents Lead To Close, this two-hour live training is titled:
“The 5 Offers You Aren’t Making That Will Convert More Business in 2025.”

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Arcadia Association of REALTORS®, 601 South First Ave., Arcadia, CA — and it’s not your average sales meeting.

James MacDonald, a nationally recognized sales conversion strategist and “Agent Lead to Close” coach to some of the most productive real estate teams in the country, is set to deliver the training.

MacDonald is expected to walk agents through 5 high-impact offers and show how they can reframe their prospecting and listing conversations to book more appointments, close more deals, and stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Why it matters:
In an environment where leads are abundant but conversions are low, MacDonald says it’s not about chasing more leads — it’s about crafting better offers and knowing exactly what to say next.

“Most agents leave money on the table simply because they don’t know what to offer that will truly resonate,” MacDonald said. “This session is about giving them the exact tools and scripts to change that.”

What attendees can expect:
A step-by-step conversion script that’s working right now in top markets

Techniques to turn cold leads into motivated buyers and sellers

Strategies to establish immediate trust and authority with prospects

Offers that separate you from the noise and get people to say “yes”

The event is open to agents from all brokerages and experience levels, though seating is limited.

📌 Details:
Event: The 5 Offers You Aren’t Making That Will Convert More Business in 2025
Date: Wednesday, April 16
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon
Location: Arcadia Association of REALTORS®, 601 S. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006
Host: Agent Lead To Close
Speaker: James MacDonald, Sales Conversion Coach

To reserve your seat, please go to https://www.facebook.com/events/637113445863119/

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Exclusive Highlights from Our Last Real Estate Bootcamp | Secure Your Spot for April 16!

You just read:

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

