DPS Recognizes Outstanding Acts of Service at April PSC Meeting

AUSTIN – The Public Safety Commission (PSC), along with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Freeman F. Martin, recognized the service and heroics of several DPS personnel and citizens at the PSC meeting today at DPS Headquarters in Austin. PSC Commissioners and Colonel Martin presented two Director’s Citations and four Lifesaving Awards.

“We’re proud to recognize these individuals who demonstrated extraordinary commitment to serving others,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Their selfless actions— whether from within our agency or beyond — represent the very best of public service and remind us of the powerful impact one person can make.”

The following people were recognized:

DIRECTOR’S CITATION:

On Sept. 14, 2024, Lieutenant Pilot Wilfred “B.J.” Blanchard (San Antonio) had just completed a patrol flight before landing at a local airport. When Lt. Blanchard landed, he observed a pilot successfully start a plane’s left engine, but the right engine struggled to start, and a fire ignited inside the engine compartment. The flames began to rise under the right wing, but, due to the plane's design, the pilot and passengers were unable to see the fire, so the pilot continued his attempts to start the right engine, delivering more fuel and increasing the size and intensity of the flames. Lt. Blanchard ran toward the plane and caught the attention of a female passenger. She retrieved her two children, and Lt. Blanchard quickly led the evacuation of everyone on the plane, then deployed a fire extinguisher from the aircraft to put out the fire.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of lives, Lieutenant Pilot Wilfred Blanchard was awarded the Director’s Citation.

LIFESAVING & DIRECTOR’S AWARD:

On July 27, 2024, Mr. Zane Dixon was traveling on his motorcycle in Mitchell Co. when a gust of wind caused him to drift into a guardrail, completely severing his left leg a few inches above the knee. As Mr. Dixon came to rest on the inside lane of the interstate, off-duty Illinois Police Officer Gerardo Chaidez and Mr. Mark Strickland, who were traveling separately behind Mr. Dixon, pulled over and moved him safely onto the improved shoulder of the highway. Officer Chaidez removed his t-shirt and applied it to Mr. Dixon’s leg as an improvised tourniquet, and shortly after, obtained a belt and applied it to Mr. Dixon’s leg as a secondary improvised tourniquet. Trooper Jeffrey Galindo (Colorado City) then arrived on the scene and immediately retrieved his department-issued tourniquet, applying it above the improvised tourniquets. Galindo and Officer Chaidez continued to assess Mr. Dixon’s condition until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital for further treatment.

In recognition of their significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Trooper Jeffrey Galindo was awarded the Lifesaving Award, Illinois PD Officer Gerardo Chaidez and Mr. Mark Strickland were awarded the Director’s Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On June 29, 2024, Special Agent Mario “Tony” Aranda (El Paso) was conducting criminal surveillance near the Santa Teresa, New Mexico area as part of Operation Lone Star. Special Agent Aranda observed two female subjects collapsed on the side of the road and immediately advised the U.S. Border Patrol to dispatch. Special Agent Aranda noticed both females were extremely dehydrated and on the verge of losing consciousness. He applied cold water to both females to lower their body temperature and stabilize them. Special Agents Jose Garcia (El Paso) and Mark Jackson (El Paso) arrived on the scene and assisted in pouring additional cold water on both females. The team loaded both females into Special Agent Garcia’s vehicle to transport them to the New Mexico Border Patrol Station for further medical assistance. Upon arrival, both females were laid inside large plastic containers. Special Agents Aranda, Garcia and Jackson assisted Border Patrol Agents in pouring large amounts of ice into the containers to further stabilize the female subjects. Once EMS arrived on the scene, Special Agents Aranda and Jackson assisted medical personnel with oxygen and intravenous therapy until the subjects were able to be transported to a local hospital.

In recognition of their significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of lives, Special Agents Tony Aranda, Jose Garcia, and Mark Jackson were awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On Nov. 24, 2024, Trooper Cody Helms (Staton) was working patrol in Howard Co. when he received information about an adult male subject who had sustained severe injuries from a feral hog attack. Trooper Helms responded to the call and was informed by a local Sheriff’s Deputy that the man had a puncture wound on his back. He retrieved his state-issued trauma medical kit from his patrol unit and began providing aid. With assistance from the Deputy on the scene, Helms removed the man’s shirt, cleaned the wound area and applied a chest seal while continuing to comfort and reassure the subject. Once the chest seal was successfully applied, Trooper Helms attended to other injuries until EMS arrived and took over medical treatment. It was later discovered that the subject suffered several lacerations, cracked ribs, a cracked spine and a collapsed lung.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Trooper Cody Helms was awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On Nov. 29, 2024, Trooper Joshua Nance (Austin) was on vacation when he witnessed a shooting on Interstate 40 West in North Little Rock, Ark., with several rounds of shots striking a Chevrolet Equinox. Trooper Nance pulled his vehicle behind the Equinox and approached with caution, advising the occupants he was there to assist. Upon assessing the situation, Trooper Nance observed the driver had sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was bleeding profusely. He attempted to control the bleeding by applying direct pressure; however, when that proved ineffective, he used a knife to cut the rear passenger seatbelt to create a makeshift tourniquet. He applied the makeshift tourniquet to the subject’s leg and successfully stopped the bleeding.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Trooper Joshua Nance was awarded the Lifesaving Award.

Please join us in congratulating all the award recipients. You can view additional photos here.

###(HQ 2025-40)