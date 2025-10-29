Joint Operation Yields Several Arrests Related to Human Trafficking, Prostitution (West Texas Region)

EL PASO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID), in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), have made several arrests following a year-long human trafficking investigation in El Paso Co. – including an attorney believed to be representing some of those involved.

Over the last year, investigators discovered an international network of human smugglers and traffickers extending from Cuba through Central America and Mexico into the El Paso area. It was determined that, once in the United States, female victims from Cuba were forced into prostitution to pay off smugglers who brought them into the country. Different co-conspirators were responsible for advertising victims online and transporting them to distinct locations throughout El Paso to engage in prostitution.

Nine individuals were arrested by DPS CID Special Agents and HSI on a variety of charges, including prostitution, aggravated promotion of prostitution, online promotion of prostitution, possession of controlled substance, alien inadmissibility, solicitation of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Some of the individuals accused of prostitution in this case were being represented in court by Mario Ortiz Saroldi, 38, of El Paso. Through further investigation, law enforcement determined that Ortiz Saroldi had solicited some those clients for sexual acts. He was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and booked into the El Paso Co. Jail.

DPS CID Special Agents and HSI also arrested Yasiel Rodriguez-Amaro, 31, of El Paso and Katherine Ventura-Amaro, 37, of El Paso for aggravated promotion of prostitution, online promotion of prostitution and possession of controlled substance. Both were booked into the El Paso Co. Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing, and no further information—including the names of other individuals arrested—is available.

