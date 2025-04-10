The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, April 10, 2025

In the reconciliation process, there are two main steps: 1) passing the budget resolution that unlocks the committees' ability to develop legislation that meets certain objectives, and 2) implementing reconciliation legislation. The budget resolution acts as a blueprint that lays the foundation for the reconciliation bill.

Last week, the Senate passed their amendment to the House budget resolution and adopting that amendment allows House Republicans to finally begin the most important phase of the reconciliation process: drafting the reconciliation bill that will deliver on President Trump’s America First agenda and the promises House Republicans made to the American people.



The Senate amendment makes no changes to the House approach and in no way precludes House Republicans from achieving our goals: keeping taxes low for American families and job creators, reestablishing American energy dominance, securing the southern border, restoring peace through strength, and securing historic spending reductions while protecting essential programs. To secure final passage in the House, the reconciliation bill must include these core components.

Today, House Republicans are bringing forward the Senate amendment to our budget resolution to pave the way for passage of historic legislation that delivers on President Trump’s America First agenda.

Senate Amendment to H. Con. Res. 14, introduced by House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, establishes a congressional budget for the U.S. Government that delivers for Americans by cutting waste and government spending, reducing burdensome regulations, providing tax cuts that support families and small businesses, supporting domestic energy production and security, and securing the border.

Now is the time for House Republicans to come together, unite behind President Trump, and make good on our promises to the American people by passing this resolution and delivering for hard working families who have been struggling for too long.

The right to vote is a foundational principle of the United States of America, and its integrity must be protected.

Currently, federal law states that it is illegal for foreign nationals or noncitizens to vote in U.S. federal elections or donate with regards to federal, state, or local elections in order to protect the integrity of our elections. However, as we’ve seen in states like Texas and Pennsylvania, noncitizens continue to unlawfully register to vote, diluting the votes of American citizens and potentially allowing foreign interference in our elections.



With the over 8.8 million illegal immigrants that have illegally come across our southern border thanks to President Biden’s open border policies, including more than 394 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist, it is vital we shore up our election security and ensure that only American citizens are voting in American elections.

House Republicans are bringing legislation to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote, as well as allow states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls, to keep foreign interference out of our elections, maintain election integrity, and increase American citizens’ trust in our federal elections.