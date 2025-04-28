Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of April 28, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch will hold a budget hearing called "John C. Stennis Center for Public Service, Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, and Congressional Office for International Leadership."

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold a Member Day hearing.

On Wednesday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Postal Service."

Armed Services

On Tuesday, April 29, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee markup of a Committee Print, Providing for reconciliation pursuant to H. Con. Res. 14, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a hearing called "Energy, Installations, and Environment Update."

On Wednesday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "Missile Defense & Missile Defeat Programmatic Updates."

On Wednesday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Military Personnel will hold a hearing called "Military Department Personnel Chiefs: Personnel Posture."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, April 29, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a full committee markup of a Committee Print, Providing for reconciliation pursuant to H.Con.Res. 14, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

On Wednesday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Investing for the Future: Honoring ERISA’s Promise to Participants."

Energy and Commerce

H.R. 2483, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Guthrie)

H.R. 1520, the Charlotte Woodward Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Act (Cammack)

H.R. 2319, the Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act of 2025 (Boyle)

H.R. 1669, To amend the PHSA to reauthorize the SOAR to Health and Wellness Training Program (Cohen)

H.R. 1082, the Shandra Eisenga Human Cell and Tissue Product Safety Act (Moolenaar)

H.R. 2484, the Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act (Harshbarger)

On Tuesday, April 29, the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:On Wednesday, April 30, the Communications and Technology Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Global Networks at Risk: Securing the Future of Telecommunications Infrastructure."

On Wednesday, April 30, the Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Assuring Abundant, Reliable American Energy to Power Innovation."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Regulatory Overreach: The Price Tag on American Prosperity."

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets will hold a hearing called "Exposing the Proxy Advisory Cartel: How ISS & Glass Lewis Influence Markets."

On Wednesday, April 30, the Financial Services Committee will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

Financial Services Committee Print, Providing for reconciliation pursuant to H.Con.Res. 14, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025

H.Res. 259, Of inquiry requesting the President to provide certain documents in the President's possession to the House of Representatives relating to the access provided to the staff and advisers of, including any individual working for or in conjunction with, the Department of Government Efficiency to the systems, applications, and accounts, and any information contained therein, of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection (Waters)

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, April 29, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Shaping the Future of Cyber Diplomacy: Review for State Department Reauthorization.”

On Wednesday, April 30, the Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a full committee hearing called “The Need for an Authorized State Department.”

Homeland Security

House Administration

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, April 29, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee markup of a Committee Print, Providing for reconciliation pursuant to H.Con.Res. 14, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025.On Tuesday, April 29, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing called “Why the Wait? Unpacking California’s Untimely Election Counting Process.”On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “Exploring the Potential of Deep-Sea Mining to Expand American Mineral Production.”

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 528, the Post-Disaster Reforestation and Restoration Act of 2025 (Pettersen)

H.R. 655, the Dalles Watershed Development Act (Bentz)

H.R. 1276, To remove restrictions from a parcel of land in Paducah, Kentucky (Comer)

H.R. 2876, the University of Utah Research Park Act (Moore)

On Wednesday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an oversight hearing titled “Advancing Federal Water and Hydropower Development: A Stakeholder Perspective.”

On Wednesday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 1451, the Quapaw Tribal Settlement Act of 2025 (Brecheen)

H.R. 2302, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Land Transfer Act of 2025 (McClintock)

H.R. 2389, the Quinault Indian Nation Land Transfer Act (Randall)

H.R. 2400, the Pit River Land Transfer Act of 2025 (LaMalfa)

Oversight & Government Reform

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called “Tracking Progress: Updates to DoD’s Financial Management Scorecard.”

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing called “Made in the USA: Igniting the Industrial Renaissance of the United States.”

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing called “Unlocking Government Efficiency Through IT Modernization.”

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs will hold a hearing called “Securing the Skies: Addressing Unauthorized Drone Activity Over U.S. Military Installations.”

On Wednesday, April 30, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

Committee Print, Providing for reconciliation pursuant to H.Con.Res. 14, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025

H.R. 323, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 80 Prospect Street in Avon, New York, as the 'Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz Memorial Post Office Building' (Tenney)

H.R. 397, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 216 Cumberland Street in Rochester, New York, as the 'Minister Franklin Florence Memorial Post Office' (Morelle)

H.R. 1372, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 300 Macedonia Lane in Knoxville, Tennessee, as the 'Reverend Harold Middlebrook Post Office Building' (Burchett)

H.R. 1830, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 840 Front Street in Casselton, North Dakota, as the 'Commander Delbert Austin Olson Post Office' (Fedorchack)

H.Res. 264, Of inquiry requesting the President transmit certain documents in his possession to the House of Representatives relating to the security clearances held by Elon Musk, members of the United States Department of Government Efficiency Service, and any other individual considered to be a member of the DOGE team (Garcia)

H.Res. 286, Of inquiry requesting the President to transmit certain documents relating to the dangerous, unaccountable use of AI by the United States DOGE Service to jeopardize the private information and essential services of the American people (Stansbury)

H.Res. 316, Of inquiry requesting the President to transmit certain documents relating to the use of insecure electronic communication platforms, including Signal, for official communications and to the compliance of the Administration with all Federal records laws (Lynch)

Rules

On Monday, April 28, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.J. Res. 60, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the National Park Service relating to ‘‘Glen Canyon National Recreation Area: Motor Vehicles’’ (Maloy)

H.J. Res. 78, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to ‘‘Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Endangered Species Status for the San Francisco Bay-Delta Distinct Population Segment of the Longfin Smelt’’ (LaMalfa)

H.J. Res. 87, Providing congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to ‘‘California State Motor Vehicle and Engine Pollution Control Standards; Heavy-Duty Vehicle and Engine Emission Warranty and Maintenance Provisions; Advanced Clean Trucks; Zero Emission Airport Shuttle; Zero-Emission Power Train Certification; Waiver of Preemption; Notice of Decision’’ (James)

H.J. Res. 88, Providing congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to ‘‘California State Motor Vehicle and Engine Pollution Control Standards; Advanced Clean Cars II; Waiver of Preemption; Notice of Decision’’ (Joyce)

H.J. Res. 89, Providing congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to ‘‘California State Motor Vehicle and Engine and Nonroad Engine Pollution Control Standards; The ‘Omnibus’ Low NOX Regulation; Waiver of Preemption; Notice of Decision’’ (Obernolte)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Tuesday, April 29, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Wednesday, April 30, the Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Risky Business Part 2: The DOE Loan Guarantee Program."On Wednesday, April 30, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Tuesday, April 29, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a full committee markup on approval of an updated Committee roster due to changes on the Majority side.

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittees on Highways and Transit will hold a hearing called "America Builds: The Need for a Long-Term Solution for the Highway Trust Fund."

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittees on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials will hold a roundtable called "Combatting Cargo Theft: Stakeholder Perspectives."

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, April 29, the Subcommittee on Health will hold an oversight hearing titled "Dignity Denied: The Case for Reform at State Veterans Homes.”

On Wednesday, April 30, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled "Answering the Call: Examining VA’s Mental Health Policies.”