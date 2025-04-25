Submit Release
Scalise to Lead Bipartisan House Delegation to Attend Funeral of Pope Francis

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), the highest ranking Catholic in the House of Representatives, announced he will be leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation of House Members to attend the funeral services of His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City. 

“I am honored to be asked to lead the Congressional delegation of the House Representatives to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican this weekend. The Holy Father humbly devoted his life in service to the Church, and he was dedicated to spreading the Gospel of the Lord to the world,” said Leader Scalise.

“As a lifelong Catholic, I am honored to represent the House in paying our respects and praying for the soul of Pope Francis, as Catholics all around the world grieve, and as Church leaders prepare to elect a new pope in the coming weeks.”

“Our prayers are with the many Christians who mourn the passing of Pope Francis,” Speaker Johnson said.  “It is my honor to send this Congressional delegation, during which participating Members will celebrate the life of Pope Francis and the teaching of the Catholic Church. I’ve asked the House’s highest ranking Catholic, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, to lead this bipartisan group on this faith-filled visit.”

The Members of the Congressional Delegation are:

  • The Honorable French Hill 
  • The Honorable Nancy Pelosi 
  • The Honorable Brendan Boyle 
  • The Honorable Ann Wagner 
  • The Honorable Tom Suozzi 
  • The Honorable John Joyce 
  • The Honorable Pete Stauber 
  • The Honorable Scott Fitzgerald 
  • The Honorable Laura Gillen 

Scalise to Lead Bipartisan House Delegation to Attend Funeral of Pope Francis

