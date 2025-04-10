Centraleyes Rolls Out Enterprise-Ready AI Governance Framework As AI Deployment Set to Soar on the National Agenda

As the White House ramps up AI adoption in federal agencies, the challenge of establishing effective AI governance and procurement frameworks intensifies.

We recognized the gap when most frameworks we studied were geared exclusively for developers and data scientists. Our framework is built for the business leaders and risk management teams.” — Yair Solow, CEO at Centraleyes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The White House this week ordered federal agencies to name chief AI officers and ramp up their use of artificial intelligence. This bold push to accelerate innovation follows Executive Order 14179 and sets the stage for a new level of AI adoption in the United States.While government agencies scramble to operationalize their AI strategies, one thing is clear: the rapid expansion of AI deployments will come with equally dynamic risks. Centraleyes, a New York-based AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform, is stepping up to address that challenge with its newly launched AI Governance Framework “We’re at an inflection point,” said Yair Solow, CEO at Centraleyes. “AI is no longer theoretical—it’s operational. And that means business leaders need clear, actionable governance that fits the pace they’re moving at.”The Centraleyes AI Governance Framework fills a critical gap in AI governance by providing a practical, business-friendly solution. While existing standards like NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and OWASP AI Privacy & Security offer valuable guidelines, they’re typically designed for developers and data scientists. This leaves business leaders without the tools they need to manage AI effectively. Centraleyes has taken these complex frameworks and transformed them into an actionable, enterprise-ready solution that allows organizations to govern AI deployment responsibly. With a focus on real-world challenges, this framework empowers decision-makers to navigate the evolving AI landscape, manage risks, and ensure compliance—without needing deep technical expertise.Fully integrated into the Centraleyes GRC platform, the AI Governance Framework harnesses the power of automation, real-time monitoring, and AI-driven risk intelligence. This latest addition expands Centraleyes’ comprehensive suite of solutions, which includes AI-driven cyber risk management, advisory services for MSSPs, TPRM, and automated audit and compliance management.Centraleyes is an AI-powered GRC platform for mid-sized and enterprise organizations. Headquartered in New York, Centraleyes empowers CISOs, risk managers, and security leaders with automated frameworks, real-time insights, and intelligent reporting tools.For businesses scaling AI and CISOs navigating unfamiliar terrain, the message is clear:You don’t need a PhD in AI to manage it wisely. You need the right platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.