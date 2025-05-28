As Congress Meets Cyber Experts in Silicon Valley, Centraleyes Delivers a Platform for Efficiency and Collaboration

At Stanford, lawmakers and tech leaders weigh upstream accountability, smarter compliance, and the future of cyber threat sharing.

On May 28, the House Homeland Security Committee will hold a field hearing at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, bringing together lawmakers and leading voices from companies like Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks to examine the future of U.S. cybersecurity. One key question on the table: how can we "flip the economic model" of cybersecurity?That phrase, now circulating in D.C. and industry circles, reflects a growing call to rethink how responsibility is shared. The idea is to shift more responsibility upstream to those who build and deploy digital infrastructure. In legacy models, end users absorb the bulk of the operational and financial risk. But that imbalance is drawing fresh scrutiny. And it's not just about who pays for security. It's about how information flows and how responsibility is distributed across the cybersecurity lifecycle.Which is why this hearing couldn't come at a more pivotal moment. Congress is also considering whether to renew the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA), a 2015 law that allows private companies and government agencies to share cyber threat intelligence without legal risk. Without it, that flow of information could dry up right when we need it most.The hearing's bipartisan panel includes Chair Mark Green (R-TN) and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS). Experts from Google Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, and Stanford will be in the conversation as well. Expected themes include stronger alignment between regulators and innovators, regulatory streamlining, and secure modernization of public systems.

