Lena Hopkins Lifetime Achievement Award

Lena Hopkins

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Legal Services (CLS) is pleased to announce that Lena Hopkins, Senior Manager of Pro Bono Services, was selected as a Lifetime Achievement honoree by ALM’s Daily Business Review as part of its 2025 Florida Legal Awards. Lena was recognized at an awards ceremony on April 3 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.“It’s an honor to be recognized with the Daily Business Review’s 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Lena. Each day I remind myself of Stephen Grellet’s quote, "I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do, or any kindness that I can show to any fellow-creature, let me do it now; let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again”.Lena first began her work in legal aid as a receptionist with Community Legal Services 26 years ago and progressively transitioned into pro bono work for the organization. Lena plays a vital role, recruiting attorneys willing to donate their time to taking on cases for individuals who cannot afford legal representation.Through the volunteer work of pro bono attorneys, CLS has been able to help numerous individuals who could not afford legal representation. Lena has worked with thousands of volunteers, closed over 11,000 cases and generated over 45,000 volunteer hours – worth over $12 million. Additionally, Lena serves as the president of the National Association of Pro Bono Professionals and First Vice President for the Florida Pro Bono Coordinators Association.Her dedication to legal aid and the promotion of equal access to justice for over two decades exemplifies why her lifetime of work is worthy of recognition.“Lena has become a prominent figure in the community through her commitment to securing pro bono support to aid marginalized communities,” says Jeff Harvey, CEO of Community Legal Services. “She works closely with the most vulnerable in Central Florida to ensure that their rights are protected and to increase the quality of their lives.”About Community Legal Services:Community Legal Services aims to enhance the lives of those it serves by providing accessible legal support, assistance and education, calling it “Legal Access for All.” As a pillar in the community since 1966, its dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the daily lives of Central Florida residents. For more information, visit LegalAccessForAll.org.

