Community Legal Services Announces Fair Housing and Domestic Violence Legal Learning Workshops

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Legal Services (CLS) will be hosting domestic violence workshops on February 4 from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. and February 13 from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Volusia County Library in Daytona Beach, Florida and a fair housing legal workshop on February 12 from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Orange County Library in Eatonville, Florida.The domestic violence workshops offer participants insight into domestic violence protections such as legal rights, the resources available to survivors, and how to find support when navigating the complex legal process. The fair housing workshop will provide participants with information regarding protections against housing discrimination and what to do if someone finds they are a victim. The discussion will include an overview of what housing discrimination is, the laws that protect individuals, preventing housing discrimination, the steps to take as a victim, and how the lending process is affected by housing discrimination. All three events serve to encourage community education of legal aid programs and resources, especially to those that are part of vulnerable populations.About Community Legal Services:Community Legal Services aims to enhance the lives of those we serve through accessible legal support, assistance and education. We call it “Legal Access for All.” As a pillar in the community since 1966, our dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the daily lives of Central Florida residents. For more information, visit LegalAccessForAll.org.

