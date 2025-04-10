Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

CANADA, October 4 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The two leaders discussed the imposition of tariffs and ongoing threat of further unjustified global trade actions by the United States. In this context, they emphasized the importance of working together to deepen economic ties and promote economic security for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Prime Minister Carney highlighted his plan to fight tariffs targeting Canada, including those on our auto, steel and aluminum industries, protect Canadian workers and businesses, and strengthen Canada’s economy.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed global issues of concern, including the imperative of supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion. They welcomed enhancing Canada-European Union defence and security co-operation in support of transatlantic security.

Prime Minister Carney and President von der Leyen agreed to remain in close contact.