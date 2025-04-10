Submit Release
- MEDIA ADVISORY - Press Conference to Announce Plans for Auto Insurance Reform During 2025 Legislative Session

 

Who:

Tim Temple, Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance
Jake Minner, Director at Bengal Transportation Services
Jared Varnado, Owner at Varnado & Sons Towing and President at Towing & Recovery Professionals of Louisiana

What:

Press Conference on 2025 LDI Legislative Package

When:

Thursday, April 10, 2025
10:30 a.m. (CST)

Where:

Bengal Transportation Services
37156 LA-30, Geismar, LA 70734
(located across LA-30 from BASF North Geismar Site at Tanger Gonzales exit)


Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple will announce the package of insurance reform legislation he is supporting during the 2025 Legislative Session. He will be joined by Jake Minner and Jared Varnado, whose companies have been directly affected by Louisiana’s commercial auto insurance cost crisis. Q&A to follow the press conference.

** The press conference will be streamed on LDI Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/lainsurancedept/ **


About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by downloading our LDIConnect mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, calling us at 800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.  


