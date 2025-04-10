Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,479 in the last 365 days.

California increased penalties for some drug and theft crimes. Here’s how the law is working

Some counties have filed far more theft cases while others have focused on felony charges for drug possession. Even among prosecutors who backed the law, approaches differ. Some instituted time limits for considering past crimes to avoid punishing people for decades-old offenses, while others have not.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California increased penalties for some drug and theft crimes. Here’s how the law is working

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more