The Chill Brothers Named a USA Today Top Workplaces Award Winner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chill Brothers , a leading HVAC service provider, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious USA Today Top Workplaces award. This national recognition, based on employee feedback and workplace culture, highlights the company’s commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment.Awarded by Energage, the USA Top Workplaces honor is determined through a rigorous employee engagement survey that measures workplace culture, values, and leadership. The Chill Brothers’ dedication to employee growth, teamwork, and customer satisfaction has solidified its reputation as not just a top HVAC service provider but also an outstanding place to work.“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of The Chill Brothers. “Our team is the heart of our company, and we strive every day to create an environment where they feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. This award reflects our commitment to our employees and the strong culture we have built together.”Since its founding, The Chill Brothers has been dedicated to providing top-tier heating and cooling services while fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes respect, innovation, and professional development. Through ongoing training, competitive benefits, and a strong emphasis on teamwork, the company continues to attract and retain top talent in the industry."At The Chill Brothers, we believe that a strong workplace culture is the foundation of our success,” said Porscha Minor, HR Manager. “Earning USA Today’s Top Workplaces award is a testament to our commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and growth-oriented environment for our team. We are incredibly proud of our employees, whose dedication and passion make The Chill Brothers a great place to work every day."As The Chill Brothers continues to expand, the company remains committed to maintaining its employee-first philosophy while delivering exceptional service to customers.For more information about The Chill Brothers and career opportunities, visit https://thechillbrothers.com/careers/ ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years’ experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.ABOUT USA TODAYUSA Today is a widely read American daily newspaper known for its colorful design, concise reporting, and nationwide reach. Founded in 1982, it covers a broad range of topics including news, sports, entertainment, and technology, with a focus on accessible, reader-friendly journalism.

