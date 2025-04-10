S. 97, Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act

S. 97 would direct the Department of Commerce, through its SelectUSA program, to solicit comments from state economic development organizations about how to support foreign direct investment in semiconductor production. The bill also would require the department to report to the Congress on strategies that SelectUSA could implement to increase such investment.

Using information from the department, CBO expects SelectUSA would need two employees and six contractors for about two years at an average cost of $210,000 each to carry out the comment solicitation process and complete the required report. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing S. 97 would cost $4 million over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Margot Berman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.