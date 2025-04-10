Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,483 in the last 365 days.

S. 97, Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act

S. 97 would direct the Department of Commerce, through its SelectUSA program, to solicit comments from state economic development organizations about how to support foreign direct investment in semiconductor production. The bill also would require the department to report to the Congress on strategies that SelectUSA could implement to increase such investment.

Using information from the department, CBO expects SelectUSA would need two employees and six contractors for about two years at an average cost of $210,000 each to carry out the comment solicitation process and complete the required report. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing S. 97 would cost $4 million over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Margot Berman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S. 97, Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more