RobinHood Diamonds Disrupts Luxury Market with Lab-Grown Jewels and Transparent Pricing

"NYC-based RobinHood Diamonds enhances custom jewelry design offerings, challenging traditional retail diamond shopping experiences."

Customers praise our approach to service. From initial contact through delivery, we focus on diamond price transparency and craftsmanship excellence, contrasting typical luxury retail experiences.”
— William Logian, Co-Founder of RobinHood Diamonds
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RobinHood Diamonds announced today the expansion of its custom jewelry design services at its Manhattan showroom and workshops, offering consumers an alternative to traditional diamond retail experiences.

"Our customers consistently praise our approach to service," said William Logian, co-founder of RobinHood Diamonds. "From initial contact through delivery, we focus on diamond price transparency and excellence in craftsmanship, which contrasts with typical luxury retail experiences."

The company's design process includes hand-drawn sketches, 3D modeling, and in-house fabrication. Customers can choose from various diamond specifications and metals, including 14K or 18K gold in yellow, rose, white, or platinum. RobinHood Diamonds cites quick turnaround times among its advantages, with some custom pieces ready within a week. The company attributes its competitive pricing to eliminating traditional retail markups by working directly with customers at "the jeweler's bench."

This announcement marks the fifth in a series of releases about the company's initiatives in the diamond jewelry market.

For more information, contact Thierry Chaunu at (646) 732-1822 or tchaunu@KaleidoscopeLuxury.com.

About RobinHood Diamonds: Based in New York City, RobinHood Diamonds specializes in lab-grown diamond jewelry, focusing on custom design, transparency, and ethical business practices. More information is available at https://robinhooddiamonds.com/.

About Kaleidoscope Luxury: Founded in 2016, Kaleidoscope Luxury is a boutique PR and communications firm based in New York City. Visit https://kaleidoscopeluxuryprandcommunications.com/ for details.

Thierry Chaunu
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
tchaunu@kaleidoscopeluxury.com
+1 646-732-1822
