RobinHood Diamonds Disrupts Luxury Market with Lab-Grown Jewels and Transparent Pricing
Located on the third floor at 1156 6th Avenue and 45th Street, the company specializes in lab-grown diamonds and offers direct customer consultations.
"NYC-based RobinHood Diamonds enhances custom jewelry design offerings, challenging traditional retail diamond shopping experiences."
"Our customers consistently praise our approach to service," said William Logian, co-founder of RobinHood Diamonds. "From initial contact through delivery, we focus on diamond price transparency and excellence in craftsmanship, which contrasts with typical luxury retail experiences."
The company's design process includes hand-drawn sketches, 3D modeling, and in-house fabrication. Customers can choose from various diamond specifications and metals, including 14K or 18K gold in yellow, rose, white, or platinum. RobinHood Diamonds cites quick turnaround times among its advantages, with some custom pieces ready within a week. The company attributes its competitive pricing to eliminating traditional retail markups by working directly with customers at "the jeweler's bench."
This announcement marks the fifth in a series of releases about the company's initiatives in the diamond jewelry market.
About RobinHood Diamonds: Based in New York City, RobinHood Diamonds specializes in lab-grown diamond jewelry, focusing on custom design, transparency, and ethical business practices. More information is available at https://robinhooddiamonds.com/.
About Kaleidoscope Luxury: Founded in 2016, Kaleidoscope Luxury is a boutique PR and communications firm based in New York City. Visit https://kaleidoscopeluxuryprandcommunications.com/ for details.
Robin Hood Diamonds
