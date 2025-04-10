OSCE launches report on role of financial literacy in youth crime prevention

The results of a new OSCE study on financial literacy were presented to 80 international policymakers and criminal justice practitioners at a side event during an OSCE Security Committee meeting in Vienna on 10 April. The study, “From Risk to Resilience: The Role of Financial Literacy in Youth Crime Prevention”, was presented by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities.

A key finding of the study is that a lack of financial literacy makes youth more vulnerable to recruitment into organized crime. Exposure to debt traps, family financial stress and ‘quick money’ scams on social media further contribute to this susceptibility. Increasing financial literacy can serve as a prevention tool because educating young people about debt traps and financial scams fosters resilience to exploitation and promotes financial independence outside of criminality.

The study report emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach to youth crime prevention including financial education, particularly through partnerships with educational institutions, social services, civil society and the private sector. It also highlights good practices in structuring and implementing these partnerships.

“We must acknowledge that young people should not only be protected from crime, but engaged and empowered as active partners in shaping crime prevention policies. Their voices are essential to crafting more effective and forward-looking approaches to security,” said Santeri Leinonen, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Youth, Peace and Security, “With its strong presence on the ground through its network of field operations and its comprehensive approach to security, the OSCE is uniquely positioned to tackle the complex issue of youth recruitment into organized crime. The OSCE’s expertise in building partnerships and fostering cross-sector collaboration is instrumental in delivering impactful crime prevention strategies.”

The event was organized in co-operation with the 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship of Finland and this year's Chair of the OSCE Security Committee, the United Kingdom. It is part of the OSCE-wide multi-year project “Enhancing youth crime and drug use prevention through education on legality and awareness campaigns addressing threats of organized crime and corruption” and was funded by Germany, Italy and Norway. Other donors supporting this project are Andorra, Finland and Poland.