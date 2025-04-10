Young Women 4 Peace Initiative presented in Tashkent

Taking an additional step towards empowering young women from Central Asia and Afghanistan to play an active role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution, the Young Women 4 Peace: Empowering Central Asian Young Women Initiative arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 8 to 10 April.

Bringing together regional voices and perspectives to promote peace and security through youth leadership and cross-border collaboration, the three-day programme included a high-level opening with EU and OSCE representatives, as well as Uzbek authorities, and an interactive panel discussion on strengthening networks of young women.

”As we mark the 25th Anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, we invest in women by bringing their perspectives on peace and security to the forefront, ensuring that their voices are heard and their right to be included in building peace is respected,” said Dr. Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues. ”Lasting peace requires the active participation of all voices in society, including those of young women. For too long, their unique perspectives and capabilities in peace and security have been overlooked. This must change, and it starts with initiatives like this one.”

The Young Women for Peace Initiative is funded by the European Union, testifying to the strong partnership between the EU and the OSCE on gender equality, and the special attention to promoting regional approaches, especially in Central Asia.

“Last week, at the first ever EU-Central Asia summit, the Presidents of all five Central Asian countries expressed their commitment to deepening regional co-operation. The EU works together with Central Asia on their shared path to the future, in the fields of economic integration, water, energy, digitalisation, transport, raw materials, and promoting people-to-people contact. The Young Women for Peace Initiative is a shining example,” said Toivo Klaar, Ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan. “The history of the European Union has proven that regional integration fosters peace and prosperity. History has also proven that women play a crucial role.”

The event in Tashkent included intensive training sessions dedicated to the collaborative development of cross-border project proposals focused on innovative approaches to women's empowerment and inclusion in peacebuilding processes. It was organized with the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, and welcomed by national authorities.

“The OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan has developed a comprehensive agenda of activities in the coming months to identify the challenges ahead and to promote Women Peace and Security Agenda by supporting the implementation of the National Action Plan on UNSCR 1325 at the national and regional level and empower women leaders in the security sector and judiciary,“ said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

“We have established a new starting point – a point from which young women in Central Asia will continue to build a world based on dialogue, equality and solidarity. Their voices are the future of the region,“ said Dilnoza Muratova, Deputy Director of the National Human Rights Centre of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Young women will present the outcomes of their collaborative projects in Vienna in September 2025, showcasing what young women can achieve in building a more secure world, when given the right platform and support.

The event was also supported by the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship, which made gender equality and improving opportunities for youth key priorities.

“​​​​​​​Gender equality and the meaningful participation of women are essential for building more peaceful and resilient societies. We know that when women are involved in peace processes and the security sector, the outcomes are more sustainable. Gender equality and improving opportunities for youth is not only a matter of rights, but also of results,“​​​​​​​ said Saara-Sofia Sirén, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Gender.

Launched in 2024, Young Women 4 Peace is a two-year, transformative initiative implemented under the OSCE Gender Issues Programme’s WIN for Women and Men – Strengthening Comprehensive Security through Innovating and Networking for Gender Equality project, funded by the European Union. The initiative empowers 18 young women aged 18 to 30 from five Central Asian countries and Afghanistan.